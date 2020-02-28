USA

US, ASEAN Postpone March Summit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

By Nike Ching
February 28, 2020 08:09 PM
U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his ASEAN counterparts attend the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum (ARF) in Bangkok, Thailand Aug. 2, 2019.
FILE - Representatives attend the 26th ASEAN Regional Forum in Bangkok, Thailand, Aug. 2, 2019.

STATE DEPARTMENT - The United States said Friday that Washington was postponing a special summit with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) as countries around the globe continued to fight the spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19). 

“As the international community works together to defeat the novel coronavirus, the United States, in consultation with ASEAN partners, has made the difficult decision to postpone the ASEAN leaders meeting previously scheduled for mid-March,” a senior administration official said. 

The U.S. and 10 nations from the Southeast Asian bloc have been eyeing a special summit to boost ties at a time when analysts say China continues to expand its influence in Southeast Asia while driving a wedge between Washington and some of its traditional allies in the region.

“The United States values our relationships with the nations of this critical region and looks forward to future meetings,” the official said. 

The summit was scheduled for March 14 in Las Vegas. Bilateral meetings between U.S. President Donald Trump and ASEAN leaders were also being planned. 

VOA's Patsy Widakuswara contributed to this report from the White House. 

US, ASEAN Postpone March Summit Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

