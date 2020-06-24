USA

US Attorney General Barr to Testify Before House in July 

By VOA News
June 24, 2020 03:33 PM
Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, Tuesday, June 16, 2020, in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr listens as President Donald Trump speaks during an event on police reform, in the Rose Garden of the White House, June 16, 2020, in Washington.

A U.S. Justice Department spokesman said Wednesday U.S. Attorney General William Barr has agreed to testify before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee next month as the panel probes the alleged politicization of the department. 

The Democratic-led panel has been conducting hearings regarding how Barr and his Justice department have interfered with investigations into possible wrongdoing by U.S. President Donald Trump or issued rulings favorable to the president. 

In a hearing Wednesday, the panel heard from two current federal prosecutors who testified about alleged pressure and influence they witnessed first-hand by from the attorney general. 

Federal prosecutor Aaron Zelinksy told the hearing that the U.S. Attorney's office in Washington was pressured from the "highest levels" of the Justice Department to scale back its sentencing recommendation for President Donald Trump's longtime friend, Roger Stone. 

House Judiciary Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on Policing Practices and Law Enforcement Accountability on Capitol Hill in Washington, June 10, 2020.

In his opening remarks, Judiciary Committee Chair Jerry Nadler said Barr’s “work at the Department of Justice has nothing to do with correcting injustice. He is the president’s fixer. He has shown us that there is one set of rules for the president’s friends, and another set of rules for the rest of us.” 

Republicans on the Committee spoke out in defense of Barr. 

When Barr testifies, one case the committee will no doubt question him about concerns Former Trump National Security Advisor Michael Flynn.   

Last month, Barr issued a decision to drop charges against Flynn, who had been convicted of lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia’s ambassador. Earlier Wednesday a U.S. Court of Appeals upheld the justice department's decision after a judge chose not to immediately act on the decision. 

Barr was named attorney general last year, replacing Jeff Sessions. 

