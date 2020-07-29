USA

US Attorney Urges New Mexico City to Embrace Surge in Federal Agents

By Associated Press
July 29, 2020 10:22 AM
Federal officers are surrounded by smoke as they push back demonstrators during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O…
US Attorney reiterated that the new agents will conduct ‘classic crime fighting’ activities with assurances it would not involve agents in tactical gear like those used to confront protesters in Portland, Oregon.

SANTA FE, N.M. - U.S. Attorney John C. Anderson is defending a decision to deploy 35 more federal agents to Albuquerque to address violent crime, urging the city's Democratic mayor to embrace the effort.

A letter to the mayor Tuesday reiterated that the new agents will conduct "classic crime fighting" activities by augmenting existing federal task forces in Albuquerque.

President Donald Trump and U.S. Attorney General William Barr announced last week the new law enforcement deployment, with assurances it would not involve agents in tactical gear like those used to confront protesters in Portland, Oregon, where demonstrations have spiraled into violence. The plan was greeted warily by New Mexico Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who said agents should be monitored to avoid civil rights violations.

Among Albuquerque Mayor Tim Keller's demands was a call for federal agents to be readily identifiable when making arrests and equipped with body-worn cameras.

Anderson suggested that would undermine the effectiveness of undercover agents.
"Many of the law enforcement operations that federal agents carry out in Albuquerque are successful precisely because they are undercover operations," Anderson said.

Anderson also challenged assertions by Keller's administration that pledged federal aid for local policing has not been delivered. Anderson said he has implored the city to take the necessary formal steps to accept an available $10 million grant award for community-oriented policing.

"The ball has very much been in the city's court for more than a month," he wrote.

Trump says he wants to combat rising crime in cities including Chicago and Albuquerque as he runs for reelection under a "law-and-order" mantle, painting the Democrat-led cities as out of control.

Anderson emphasized high crime rates in Albuquerque, while acknowledging that 2020 crime statistics from the FBI are not yet available.

Related Stories

A medic treats Black Lives Matter protester Lacey Wambalaba after exposure to chemical irritants deployed by federal officers at the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse, July 24, 2020, in Portland, Oregon.
USA
UN Slams US Security Forces for Violent Crackdown on Anti-Racism Protesters in Portland
UN official says people have a right to protest peacefully and should not be subjected to unnecessary, disproportionate and discriminatory use of force
Lisa Schlein
By Lisa Schlein
Fri, 07/24/2020 - 13:54
Protester waves U.S. flag with "Black Lives Matter" spray painted on it, Washington, DC, June 19, 2020.
USA
AP Exclusive: 'Strike for Black Lives' to Highlight Racism
Workers across the economy in more than 25 cities will strike to demand action from corporations and the government on July 20
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 07/09/2020 - 08:54
Demonstrators protest the death of George Floyd in downtown Albuquerque, New Mexico, May 31, 2020.
USA
Albuquerque Protest Turns Violent, Shots Fired, Fires Set
A protest along historic Route 66 into downtown Albuquerque in New Mexico turned violent early Monday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/01/2020 - 14:02
Federal officers advance on members of the "Wall of Moms" group during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield…
USA
Source: US, Oregon in Talks About Pulling Agents in Portland
Senior administration official says talks with office of Democratic Gov. Kate Brown are in early stages and there's no agreement yet
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 07/29/2020 - 08:22
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pence Visits North Carolina School to Push Nationwide In-Person Classes

Vice President Mike Pence speaks as he participates in a roundtable discussion at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine  Don Soffer Clinical Research Center, July 27, 2020, in Miami.
USA

Is West Turning Away from Nixon's Approach to China?

** FILE** In this Feb 21, 1972 file photo, U.S. President Richard M. Nixon, left, shakes hands with Chinese communist party…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Public Acceptance Key to COVID-19 Vaccine Success, Fauci Says

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute for Allergy and Infectious Diseases.
USA

Source: US, Oregon in Talks About Pulling Agents in Portland

Federal officers advance on members of the "Wall of Moms" group during a Black Lives Matter protest at the Mark O. Hatfield…
USA

Lawmakers to Examine Trump Census Order Excluding Undocumented Immigrants 

A billboard highlighting the 2020 Census is seen in Dearborn, Michigan, April 30, 2020.