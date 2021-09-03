USA

US August Job Gains Fall Far Short of Expectations

By Ken Bredemeier, Wayne Lee
September 03, 2021 10:14 AM
FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory, at Fisherman's Wharf, in Monterey, California, Aug. 6, 2021.
FILE - A "Now Hiring" sign is posted in the window of The Wharf Chocolate Factory, at Fisherman's Wharf, in Monterey, California, Aug. 6, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. employers added only 235,000 jobs in August, the Labor Department reported Friday, a sign the pace of hiring has slowed considerably at a time when the highly contagious delta variant of the coronavirus has dampened business activity.
 
The report fell far short of economists' expectations of about 750,000 new jobs last month. Last month’s 235,000 new jobs were also far fewer than the 943,000 jobs added in July and the 938,000 new hires in June.
 
The August unemployment rate declined to 5.2% from 5.4% the month before. The 5.2% rate is still higher than before the pandemic started.
 
Despite increases in U.S. vaccination rates that have allowed business to loosen pandemic restrictions, the number of job vacancies remain at record high levels.
 
In all, the U.S. lost about 22 million jobs in the early months of the pandemic and now has recovered 16.7 million of them.
   
The size of the economy — nearly $23 trillion — now exceeds its pre-pandemic level as it recovers faster than many economists had predicted during the worst of the business closings more than a year ago.
 
How fast the growth continues is an open question.
 
For months, the national government has sent an extra $300 a week in unemployment compensation, on top of state aid, to jobless workers. But that extra assistance is ending throughout the country on Saturday, although Republican governors in 25 states had already terminated it early. About 7.5 million jobless workers will be affected by the cutoff in extra funding.
 
The national unemployment aid helped many jobless workers pay household bills through the worst of last year’s economic downturn during the pandemic, but also put new money into the economy.
 

Related Stories

A sign advertising job openings is seen while people walk into the store in New York City, Aug. 6, 2021.
USA
US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop to New Pandemic Low
But delta variant of coronavirus also poses new threat to economy
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 10:44 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier
Default Author Profile
By
Wayne Lee

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

NFL Returns Social Justice Helmet Decals, End Zone Stencils

FILE - An Inspire Change banner is seen during the third quarter of an NFL playoff football game between the Tennessee Titans and the Baltimore Ravens, Jan. 10, 2021, in Nashville, Tennessee.
USA

Biden Travels to Hurricane-Hit Louisiana

Jose Duran, left, helps his mother, Cruz Palma sift through what remains of her home in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida,…
Economy & Business

Pressure Mounts on Biden Over Looming Choice of Fed Chair

A screen shows Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell speak as a trader works inside a post on the floor of the New York Stock…
Science & Health

Climate Change Will Hit Racial Minorities Harder, Analysis Finds

Cruz Palma carries a bag of clothes recovered from her destroyed home, in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Thursday, Sept. 2,…
USA

Surveillance Aircraft Sent to Possible Oil Spill Reported in Wake of Ida

This image provided by NOAA taken Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021 and reviewed by The Associated Press shows oil slicks at the flooded…