USA

US Bans Charter Flights to Cuban Cities Besides Havana

By Associated Press
January 10, 2020 05:42 PM
FILE - An American Airlines plane fluttering U.S. and Cuba national flags arrives at Jose Marti International Airport in Havana, Nov. 28, 2016.

HAVANA - The Trump administration is banning charter flights to Cuban cities besides Havana in a new tightening of U.S. restrictions on the island.

In October, the administration banned commercial flights to cities outside the capital.

The State Department said in a press release Friday that charter operators would have 60 days to wind down their flights to Santiago, Holguin and seven other cities across the island, and put a new restriction on the number of charter flights to Havana's Jose Marti International Airport.

"Today's action will further restrict the Cuban regime's ability to obtain revenue, which it uses to finance its ongoing repression of the Cuban people and its unconscionable support for dictator Nicolas Maduro in Venezuela," Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in the statement.

The new restriction leaves both leisure travelers and Cuban-Americans without an easy way to travel to destinations outside the Cuban capital. Driving from Havana to eastern Cuba can take more than 12 hours on poorly maintained and often dangerous roads.
 

