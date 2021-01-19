USA

US Can 'Outcompete' China, Secretary of State Nominee Blinken Says

By VOA News
January 19, 2021 09:01 AM
Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, before the Senate…
Anthony Blinken, U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, will tell lawmakers the United States ‘can outcompete China.’

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden’s foreign policy team vows to work with partners around the world to take on pressing challenges ranging from receding democracy to the growing rivalry with China, Russia and other authoritarian states.
 
Tuesday, Biden’s nominee for secretary of state, Anthony Blinken, testifies at the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.  
 
Blinken will tell lawmakers the United States “can outcompete China.”
 
“We can revitalize our core alliances – force multipliers of our influence around the world.  Together, we are far better positioned to counter threats posed by Russia, Iran, and North Korea, and to stand up for democracy and human rights,” according to prepared testimony.  

Blinken was deputy secretary of state during the Obama administration and has close ties with Biden.  He was staff director for the Senate Foreign Relations Committee when Biden was chair of the panel, and later was then-Vice President Biden’s national security adviser.
 
The incoming Biden administration may take possible confidence-building steps to reverse irritants in the U.S.-China relations, including easing visa restrictions on journalists and restoring closed consulates, according to Kurt Campbell, tapped as Biden’s senior coordinator for Indo-Pacific policy at the White House National Security Council, during a recent webinar at the Asia Society. 

Related Stories

U.S. President-elect Joe Biden announces his national security nominees and appointees at his transition headquarters in Wilmington, Delaware, Nov. 24, 2020.
00:25:00
Archive
Joe Biden Begins Official Presidential Transition
Issues in the News moderator Dan Raviv, Columnist for Newsday along with panelists, Emily Tamkin, U.S. Editor for the New Statesman and Josh Glancy, Washington Bureau Chief for the Sunday Times, discuss the latest top stories of the week including Joe Biden begins his official presidential transition.
The Washington Monument and the National Mall are visible as members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard walk along the West…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden, Harris to Honor US Coronavirus Dead Ahead of Inauguration
Calling event in Washington, other cities, 'a national moment of unity'
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/19/2021 - 03:26 AM
International Edition Logo 1920x1080
00:30:00
An inauguration like no other
Except for rare cases, the inauguration of a new president symbolizes the American tradition of a peaceful transfer of power. But how and why will Wednesday's inauguration of Joe Biden be unique? Plus, The director-general of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, warns the inequitable distribution of COVID-19 vaccines between rich and poor countries will prolong the global pandemic.
Tight Security Surrounds Scaled-back Presidential Inauguration
00:02:37
2020 USA Votes
Tight Security Surrounds Scaled-back Presidential Inauguration
With access limited, the celebration will be mostly virtual
Default Author Profile
By Mike O’Sullivan
Mon, 01/18/2021 - 08:07 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Can 'Outcompete' China, Secretary of State Nominee Blinken Says

Deputy Secretary of State Antony Blinken testifies on Capitol Hill in Washington, Thursday, Sept. 29, 2016, before the Senate…
All About America

Here's Who Moves Presidents Out of White House

A moving van from President Bill Clinton's native Arkansas parked at the White House on Inauguration Day, January 20, 1993. (Clinton Library)
USA

$1.9 Trillion Economic Relief Plan Tops Biden’s 100-Day Agenda 

President-elect Joe Biden speaks about the COVID-19 pandemic during an event at The Queen theater, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021, in…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Researchers Detect Coronavirus Variant in Southern California

FILE - In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, right, and Governor Gavin Newsom tour the mass COVID…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden, Harris to Honor US Coronavirus Dead Ahead of Inauguration

The Washington Monument and the National Mall are visible as members of the U.S. Air Force Honor Guard walk along the West…