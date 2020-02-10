USA

US Charges Chinese Military Officers With 2017 Equifax Hack

By Masood Farivar
Updated February 10, 2020 01:30 PM
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington,…
Attorney General William Barr announces that members of the Chinese military have been charged with hacking the computer networks of U.S. credit rating giant Equifax, Feb. 10, 2020, at the Justice Department in Washington.

Four members of the Chinese military have been charged with hacking U.S. credit reporting giant Equifax in 2017 and stealing the personal data of nearly half of all Americans, U.S. law enforcement officials announced on Monday.

In one of the largest data breaches in history, the four Chinese hackers broke into the computer networks of Atlanta-based Equifax, stealing 145 million Americans' names, birth dates, and social security numbers, the driver’s license numbers of at least 10 million Americans, and the credit card numbers of about 200,000 U.S. citizens, according to a nine-count federal indictment returned last week. The four are also accused of stealing trade secrets, including database designs.  “

The scale of the theft  was staggering,” U.S. Attorney General William Barr said at a press conference in Washington.  "This theft not only caused significant financial damage to Equifax but invaded the privacy of many millions of Americans, and imposed substantial costs and burdens on them as the have had to take measures to protect against identity theft.” 

The four Chinese hackers were members of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s 54th Research Institute, according to the indictment.  The were were identified as Wu Zhiyong, Wang Qian, Xu Ke and Liu Lei and face charges of conspiracy to commit computer fraud, conspiracy to commit economic espionage and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.  They have not been arrested. 

FBI Wanted poster of accused Chinese hackers

Barr said the Chinese hackers broke into Equifax’s computer networks through “a vulnerability” in the company’s dispute resolution website.“

Once in the network, the hackers spent weeks conducting reconnaissance, uploading malicious software, and stealing login credentials, all to set the stage to steal vast amounts of data from Equifax’s systems,” Barr said. 

The Justice Department does not normally bring criminal charges against members of a foreign country’s military or intelligence services.  This is only the second time that federal prosecutors have charged members of the Chinese military. In 2014, the department indicted five members of the PLA’s cyber espionage arm with stealing confidential business information from U.S. companies and a trade organization. 

The Equifax hack was one of several major Chinese-perpetrated data breaches of U.S. entities in recent years:  

- Beginning in 2013, hackers working for the Chinese government stole millions of highly sensitive personnel files from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management, the agency that manages the federal government’s civilian workforce.
- In 2015, two Chinese hackers broke into the computer systems of U.S. health insurer Anthem, stealing the personal data of at least 78 million Americans.  The two hackers were indicted in 2019.   
- In 2018, American hotel chain Marriott International revealed that hackers had stolen personal details of nearly 500 million guests at its Starwood reservation system beginning four years earlier.  The breach was attributed to Chinese hackers.  

Barr said the cases reveal “China’s voracious appetite for the personal data of Americans.”  Other Justice Department cases show a Chinese “pattern of state-sponsored computer intrusions” targeting trade secrets and confidential business information, Barr said. 

The indictment comes as the administration of President Donald Trump has ramped up efforts to counter Chinese economic espionage. In November 2018, the Justice Department announced it would collaborate with the FBI to combat Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property.  The initiative has led to more than a dozen China related indictments over the past year and half.  

The FBI is conducting roughly 1,000 investigations into suspected Chinese theft of U.S. intellectual property, with many expected to result in criminal charges against individuals and companies later in the year, U.S. law enforcement officials said last week.

"They're not just targeting defense sector companies," FBI Director Christopher Wray said at a China Initiative conference last week. "They're also targeting cutting-edge research at our universities."

In a statement, Equifax said it has “made significant progress and investments” in the last two years since the 2017 hack to protect consumer data. Between 2018 and 2020, the company is spending $1.25 billion on enhanced security and technology, CEO Mark W. Begor  said. 

Related Stories

FILE - Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Georgia.
USA
Equifax to Pay Up to $700M in Data Breach Settlement
Settlement with the Federal Trade Commission and others relates to a massive 2017 data breach that exposed Social Security numbers and other private data of nearly 150 million people
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 07/22/2019 - 09:55
The Equifax logo and trading information are displayed on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange in New York, Sept. 8, 2017.
USA
US Lawmakers Grill Former Equifax Chairman Over Data Breach
House Republicans and Democrats on Tuesday grilled Equifax's former chief executive over the massive data hack of the personal information of 145 million Americans, calling the company's response inadequate as consumers struggle to deal with the breach. Former Equifax CEO Richard Smith apologized for the compromise of such information as names, addresses, birth dates and Social Security numbers. Smith was the lone witness at the first of several Capitol Hill hearings this…
FILE - The Equifax Inc., offices are seen in Atlanta, July 21, 2012.
USA
Equifax Breach Exposes 143M People to Identity Theft
Credit monitoring company Equifax has been hit by a high-tech heist that exposed the Social Security numbers and other sensitive information about 143 million Americans. Now the unwitting victims have to worry about the threat of having their identities stolen.   The Atlanta-based company, one of three major U.S. credit bureaus, said Thursday that “criminals” exploited a U.S. website application to access files between mid-May and July of this year…
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/07/2017 - 19:45
Masood Farivar
Written By
Masood Farivar

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Trump Again Proposes Big Cut to Foreign Aid

President Donald Trump's budget request for fiscal year 2021 arrives at the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Feb. 10, 2020.
US Politics

Trump Presents Election-Year Budget Based on Lofty Growth Assumptions

President Donald Trump's budget request for fiscal year 2021 arrives at the House Budget Committee on Capitol Hill in…
US Politics

Top Democratic Contenders Spar Ahead of New Hampshire Primary

From left, Democratic presidential candidates Andrew Yang, Pete Buttigieg, Bernie Sanders, Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar and Tom Steyer are seen ahead of their debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 7, 2020.
USA

US Counterintel Strategy Emphasizes Protection of Democracy

Director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center William Evanina speaks during the Reuters Cybersecurity Summit…
USA

Bernie Sanders Formally Requests Partial Recount of Iowa Democratic Results

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders speaks during a Democratic presidential primary debate at Saint Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire, Feb. 7, 2020.