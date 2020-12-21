USA

US Charges New Suspect In 1988 Pan Am Bombing

By Masood Farivar
December 21, 2020 01:13 PM
FILE - Floral tributes are laid by the main memorial stone in memory of the victims of Pan Am flight 103 bombing, in the garden of remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery, near Lockerbie, Scotland, Dec. 21, 2018.
FILE - Floral tributes are laid by the main memorial stone in memory of the victims of Pan Am flight 103 bombing, in the garden of remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery, near Lockerbie, Scotland, Dec. 21, 2018.

WASHINGTON - Outgoing U.S. Attorney General William Barr on Monday announced criminal charges against a new suspect in the 1988 terrorist bombing of a Pan Am airliner that blew up over Lockerbie, Scotland.

The charges against Abu Agela Masud, a Libyan bombing expert, came on the 32nd anniversary of the deadly bombing and two days before Barr steps down as the nation’s top law enforcement officer.

“Our message to other terrorists around the world is this — you will not succeed – if you attack Americans, no matter where you are, no matter how long it takes, you will be pursued to the ends of the earth until justice is done,” Barr said at a press conference at the Justice Department.

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington.
Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington.

Barr attorney genral in the administration of President George H. W. Bush in 1991 when U.S. and Scottish authorities charged two Libyan intelligence officials in the terrorist attack.

It took a decade of intense international pressure and diplomacy before Libya handed over the suspects to the Netherlands where they stood trial in a special sitting of a Scottish court.

One of the two men, Abdel Baset Ali al-Megrahi, was convicted and sentenced to life in prison. He was released on humanitarian grounds in 2009 because he had cancer and later died.  The second man was acquitted.

The bombing of the New York-bound Pan Am Flight 103 killed 259 passengers and 11 people on the ground.  The victims included 35 Syracuse students returning from a semester abroad.

The bombing was an apparent retaliation for U.S. airstrikes against Libya ordered by President Ronald Reagan in response to the 1986 bombing of a Berlin nightclub frequented by American servicemen.

The case against Masud is based in part on new information uncovered by filmmaker Ken Dornstein, whose brother David Dornstein, died in the Pan Am bombing.  Dornstein’s three-part investigative series, titled “My Brother’s Bomber,” aired on PBS’s FRONTLINE show in 2015.

FILE - Kathy Daniels Tedeschi, L, whose husband died in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, hugs Ken Dornstein, producer of "My Brother's Murderer," at the 27th anniversary for the victims, at Arlington National Cemetery in Vriginia, Dec. 21, 2015.
FILE - Kathy Daniels Tedeschi, L, whose husband died in the Pan Am Flight 103 bombing, hugs Ken Dornstein, producer of "My Brother's Murderer," at the 27th anniversary for the victims, at Arlington National Cemetery in Vriginia, Dec. 21, 2015.

After al-Megrahi’s release, Dornstein said he “set out on a quest for answers,” learning during the course of his investigation that Mas’ud may have played a role in the bombing and was still alive, according to an account of Dornstein’s investigation by PBS.

A former FBI agent told Dornstein that the FBI knew about Masud but could never identify him.

Barr said the breakthrough in the case came after law enforcement authorities learned in 2016 that the third conspirator had been arrested after the collapse of the Qaddafi regime and interviewed by a Libyan law enforcement officer in September 2012.

Masud remains in Libyan custody, and Barr said he hoped that Libyan authorities will hand him over to stand trial in the United States.

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Sept. 1, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump, Attorney General William Barr and acting Homeland Security…
US Politics
Barr Resignation Caps Controversial Term
Attorney-General was applauded by Republicans for restoring the rule of law and excoriated by critics for acting more like the president's personal attorney than the nation's top law enforcement officer
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 12/16/2020 - 11:20 AM
Attorney General William Barr, left, and President Donald Trump turn to leave after speaking about the 2020 census in the Rose…
US Politics
 US Attorney General Barr Resigns
Trump ally leaving Justice Department one month before new administration
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 12/14/2020 - 06:56 PM
A police officer walks by the nose of Pan Am flight 103 in a field near the town of Lockerbie, Scotland where it lay after a bomb aboard exploded on Dec. 21, 1988.
Europe
Lockerbie Bomber Appeal Begins at Scotland's High Court
Pam Am Flight 103 was blown up over the Scottish town of Lockerbie in December 1988 en route from London to New York, an attack that killed 270 people
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/23/2020 - 11:24 PM
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

Masood Farivar covers the Justice Department and the FBI for Voice of America.

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Charges New Suspect In 1988 Pan Am Bombing

FILE - Floral tributes are laid by the main memorial stone in memory of the victims of Pan Am flight 103 bombing, in the garden of remembrance at Dryfesdale Cemetery, near Lockerbie, Scotland, Dec. 21, 2018.
USA

AG: 'No Reason' for Special Counsel on Election, Biden's Son 

Attorney General William Barr speaks during a news conference, Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at the Justice Department in Washington. …
Europe

Iran Nuclear Deal Parties Ready to Address Potential US Return

FILE - Participants of the Iran nuclear talks that culminated in the signing of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), are pictured during a meeting at the United Nations building in Vienna, Austria, July 14, 2015.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Biden to Receive COVID-19 Vaccination 

A healthcare worker draws the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine from a vial at Dignity Health Glendale Memorial Hospital…
USA

Kilauea Volcano Erupts on Hawaii’s Big Island 

Kilauea volcano erupts in Hawaii, U.S. December 20, 2020 in this picture obtained from social media. Picture taken December 20,…