USA

US Charges Stanford University Researcher with Visa Fraud

By VOA News
July 21, 2020 03:54 PM
FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo, people walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif…
FILE - People walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, California, March 14, 2019..

The U.S. government has charged a visiting Stanford University researcher of  visa fraud in connection with a plan to conceal her membership in the Chinese military. 

Federal prosecutors said Monday 38-year-old Song Chen lied on her visa application in 2018 to work at Stanford as a neurologist. 

The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of California said Song indicated on the application that she served in the Chinese military from September 2000 to June 2011 and worked at a Beijing hospital. 

Prosecutors said, however, she was a member of the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) when she entered the U.S. in December 2018 and that her claim of working in a Chinese hospital “was a cover for her true employer, the PLA.” 

According to the complaint, Song said she disassociated from the Chinese military after graduating from Fourth Military Medical University, which is associated with the PLA.  

The U.S. attorney’s office said Song faces up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Senate Panel OKs Trump's Controversial Federal Reserve Nominee

FILE - In this Feb. 13, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump's nominee to the Federal Reserve, Judy Shelton, appears before…
USA

Federal Presence in Portland Gives Protests New Momentum

A Black Lives Matter protester carries an American flag as teargas fills the air outside the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse in Portland, Oregon, July 21, 2020.
USA

US Charges Stanford University Researcher with Visa Fraud

FILE- In this March 14, 2019, file photo, people walk on the Stanford University campus beneath Hoover Tower in Stanford, Calif…
USA

US Charges 2 Chinese Nationals in Global Hacking Campaign

FILE - The U.S. Department of Justice headquarters building is seen in Washington, July 13, 2018.
USA

Running Legend Jim Ryun to Receive Medal of Freedom

Jim Ryun headshot, former US Representative of Kansas who was the first high school runner to clock a mile in under 4 minutes,…