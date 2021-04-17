USA

US, China 'Committed to Cooperating' on Climate Crisis: Joint Statement

By AFP
April 17, 2021 10:11 PM
FILE - U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a news conference Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Paris. Kerry is heading…
FILE - US special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a news conference March 11, 2021, in Paris.

WASHINGTON - The United States and China are "committed to cooperating" on the pressing issue of climate change, the two sides said in a joint statement Saturday, following a visit to Shanghai by U.S. climate envoy John Kerry.

"The United States and China are committed to cooperating with each other and with other countries to tackle the climate crisis, which must be addressed with the seriousness and urgency that it demands," said the statement from Kerry and China's special envoy for climate change Xie Zhenhua.

Kerry, the former U.S. secretary of state, was the first official from President Joe Biden's administration to visit China, signaling hopes the two sides could work together on the global challenge despite sky-high tensions on multiple other fronts.

The joint statement listed multiple avenues of cooperation between the United States and China, the world's top two economies, which together account for nearly half of the greenhouse gas emissions responsible for climate change.

It stressed "enhancing their respective actions and cooperating in multilateral processes, including the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and the Paris Agreement."

Biden has made climate a top priority, turning the page from his predecessor Donald Trump, who was closely aligned with the fossil fuel industry.

Biden has rejoined the 2015 Paris accord, which Kerry negotiated when he was secretary of state and committed nations to taking action to keep temperature rises at no more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

Related Stories

FILE - People walk past an Earth globe sculpture at Thea's Park in Tacoma, Washington, with the WestRock Paper Mill in the background, April 21, 2020.
USA
Biden's Earth Day Summit Aims for Reset on Climate Change
Stakes are rising, but delivering will not be easy
VOA science Correspondent Steve Baragona
By Steve Baragona
Sat, 04/17/2021 - 03:28 AM
A vehicle with U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry on board arrives to a state guest hotel during his visit, in Shanghai, China, April 14, 2021.
Science & Health
US Renews Call for All Nations to Raise Climate Ambitions
Officials and analysts say Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry’s consultations with his Chinese counterparts this week are paving way for next week’s virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, but caution against quick breakthrough
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Thu, 04/15/2021 - 05:08 PM
US climate envoy John Kerry (L) leaves the Ministry of Finance after a meeting with Indian Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman,…
East Asia Pacific
Biden's Climate Envoy Kerry to Hold Talks with China, South Korea
The U.S. State Department said Kerry would travel to Shanghai and Seoul, South Korea, for talks beginning Thursday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/14/2021 - 02:15 AM
FILE - In this Saturday, June, 3, 2017 file photo, the coal-fired Plant Scherer, one of the nation's top carbon dioxide…
Science & Health
US Joins UN Group of Nations on Climate and Security
Biden administration seeks to mitigate dangers of climate on international security
Margaret Besheer
By Margaret Besheer
Thu, 04/08/2021 - 08:53 PM
A woman looks down a newly formed crack in the walk way which leads to the Mosque in Bargny on September 18, 2020. - Fishing…
Economy & Business
World Bank, IMF Eye Ways to Link Debt Relief to Climate Change Spending
The initiative reflects growing recognition that pandemic-caused economic turmoil has hampered some countries’ conservation and climate efforts
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 04/07/2021 - 10:03 PM
AFP logo
By
AFP

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US, China 'Committed to Cooperating' on Climate Crisis: Joint Statement

FILE - U.S. special envoy for climate John Kerry attends a news conference Thursday, March 11, 2021 in Paris. Kerry is heading…
USA

US West Prepares for Possible First Water Shortage Declaration

FILE - In this Oct. 14, 2015, file photo, a riverboat glides through Lake Mead on the Colorado River at Hoover Dam near Boulder…
USA

Police Ask for Help Identifying Portland, Oregon, Rioters

PORTLAND, OR - APRIL 17: Portland Police responds to a structure fire, set by protesters following the police shooting of a…
Race in America

Cambodian Americans Seeking Safety Unprepared for Anti-Asian Sentiment   

Vesna Nuon, 54, of Lowell, Massachusetts arrived in the U.S. in 1982 after surviving the brutal Khmer Rouge reign. He recalls some Americans, including students at his Boston high school, were less than welcoming.
USA

US Deports Woman Who Lied About Role in Rwandan Genocide 

FILE- In this April 12, 2012 file photo Beatrice Munyenyezi leaves the Federal Court in Concord, N.H. Munyenyezi, who served…