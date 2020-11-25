USA

US Civil Rights Pioneer Bruce Carver Boynton Dies at 83

November 25, 2020 10:44 PM
Bruce Carver Boynton, whose arrest for sitting in the white section of a segregated bus station restaurant in 1958 led to a Supreme Court decision and inspired the Freedom Rides movement, speaks at his home in Selma, Ala.. May 3, 2018.
FILE - Bruce Carver Boynton in 2018.

SELMA, ALABAMA - Bruce Carver Boynton, a civil rights pioneer from Alabama who inspired the landmark "Freedom RidesC of 1961, died Monday. He was 83.

Former Alabama state Sen. Hank Sanders, a friend of Boynton's, on Tuesday confirmed his passing.

Boynton was arrested 60 years ago for entering the white part of a racially segregated bus station in Virginia and launching a chain reaction that ultimately helped to bring about the abolition of Jim Crow laws in the South. Boynton contested his conviction, and his appeal resulted in a U.S. Supreme Court decision that prohibited bus station segregation and helped inspire the "Freedom Rides."

Despite his pivotal role, Boynton was not as well known as other civil rights figures. Yet both his mother and father were early civil rights activists. His mother, Amelia Boynton Robinson, was savagely beaten while demonstrating for voting rights in 1965 and was honored by then-President Barack Obama 50 years later.

"He did something that very few people would have the courage to do. He said no," U.S. District Judge Myron Thompson said of Boynton in 2018. "To me he's on a par with Rosa Parks," the Black woman who refused to give up her bus seat to a white man.

Boynton described his arrest in a 2018 interview with The Associated Press.

Boynton was attending law school at Howard University in Washington, D.C., when he boarded a bus bound for Alabama in 1958. Public facilities including bus stations were separated by race across the South at the time, despite federal laws banning segregation in interstate travel.

The bus pulled into a station in Richmond, Virginia, for a break, and Boynton went inside to eat. Seeing that the part of the restaurant meant for blacks had water on the floor and looked "very unsanitary," Boynton said he sat down in the "clinically clean" white area. He told the waitress he would have a cheeseburger and tea.

"She left and came back with the manager. The manager poked his finger in my face and said ‘ ... move,' " using a racial slur, Boynton recalled in the interview. "And I knew that I would not move, and I refused to, and that was the case."

Convicted of trespassing, Boynton appealed, and his case wound up before the Supreme Court. Thurgood Marshall, then the nation's leading civil rights attorney and later to become the first Black Supreme Court justice, was his counsel.

Boynton contested his conviction, and the Supreme Court ruled in 1960 that federal discrimination prohibitions barring segregation on interstate buses also applied to bus stations and other facilities linked to interstate travel. The next year, dozens of black and white students set out on buses to travel the South and test whether the ruling in the case, Bruce Boynton v. Virginia, was being followed.

The "Freedom Riders" were arrested or attacked in Alabama, Mississippi and South Carolina, and a bus was burned. Then-President John F. Kennedy ordered stricter enforcement of federal anti-discrimination laws.

"He was a pioneer," said Sanders. "All of the Freedom Rides sprung from this particular action."

Sanders said Boynton paid a price for what he did, and initially wasn't able to get a law license in Alabama. He spent most of his career as a civil rights attorney before retirement.

Thompson said in 2018 that Boynton's life "is a teaching lesson for all of us about how we can make a difference."

"All he wanted was a cheeseburger, and he changed the course of history."

Related Stories

FILE - Niger's President Mamadou Tandja attends the plenary session of the Africa-South America Summit.
Africa
Former Niger President Mamadou Tandja Dies At Age 82
Niger observes three days of mourning following death of Former President Mamadou Tandja 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 05:35 AM
FILE - People pour buckets of ice water over her heads as part of the "ALS Ice Bucket Challenge," a viral activity started by Pat Quinn and Pete Frates to raise money for research into the ALS disease, in Boston, Massachusetts, July 15, 2019.
USA
Co-Founder of Viral ALS Ice Bucket Challenge Dies at 37
Pat Quinn helped inspire participation in the social media challenge, which has raised more than $200 million worldwide for Lou Gehrig's disease research
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 11/22/2020 - 08:25 PM
Afghan women stand in line to vote at a polling station in Kabul April 5, 2014.
USA
Pioneering VOA Broadcaster Spozhmai Maiwandi Dies at 68
Throughout her VOA career, Maiwandi championed bringing news to the people of Afghanistan and standing up for Afghan women’s rights
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 11/17/2020 - 07:24 PM
FILE - Syrian Foreign Minister Walid al-Moalem attends a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergei Lavrov in Moscow, Russia, April 13, 2017.
Middle East
Top Syria Diplomat Moalem, Soft-Spoken Defender of Assad, Dies 
The government gave no details of the cause of death, but the 79-year-old had been in poor health with heart problems
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Mon, 11/16/2020 - 10:59 AM

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Pandemic Postpones National Math, Reading Tests Until 2022

FILE - In this Aug. 26, 2020 file photo, a Los Angeles Unified School District student attends an online class at Boys & Girls…
USA

YouTube Suspends US Network for Misinformation

a portion of the OAN home page on the internet.
USA

Trump Pardons Flynn, Taking Direct Aim at Russia Probe

Former national security adviser Michael Flynn, leaves the federal courthouse in Washington, Monday, June 24, 2019. Flynn's…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Millions of Americans Travel for Thanksgiving Despite COVID-19 Warnings

Travelers wait to check-in for their flights at LaGuardia Airport, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York…
USA

US Sanctions Libyan Militia Accused of Human Rights Abuses 

FILE - The U.S. Treasury Building in Washington, D.C.