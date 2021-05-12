USA

US Consumer Prices Surged in April  

By Ken Bredemeier
May 12, 2021 12:26 PM
FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, shoppers look at items in Bed, Bath and Beyond, in New York. U.S. consumer prices…
FILE - In this March 25, 2021 file photo, shoppers look at items in Bed, Bath and Beyond, in New York. U.S. consumer prices increased a sharp 0.6% in March, the biggest increase since 2012, while inflation over the past year rose a sizable 2.6%. The big…

WASHINGTON - U.S. consumer prices jumped .8% in April, the fastest increase in inflation in more than a decade, the Labor Department reported Wednesday, as the world’s largest economy recovers from the ravages of the coronavirus pandemic. 

Over the past year, prices are up 4.2%, the fastest increase since the 12 months ending September 2008. The March year-over-year increase was 2.6%. 

Some U.S. economists say they are worried about the effect of inflationary pressures on the U.S. economy, with consumers paying more for food, clothes and new and used vehicles.  

FILE - Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell.
FILE - Chairman of the Federal Reserve Jerome Powell listens during a Senate Banking Committee hearing, Dec. 1, 2020.

But Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell said after a recent meeting of policy makers that long range he is not concerned about inflation. The central bank has held its benchmark interest rate at near zero and says it will continue to support the economic recovery. 

“The economy is beginning to move ahead with real momentum,” the Fed chair said, which is likely to push up prices, as the government confirmed with the April report. But employers added only 266,000 new jobs last month, a disappointing figure. 

Powell said, “an episode of one-time price increases as the economy re-opens is not the same thing as, and is not likely to lead to, persistently higher year-over-year inflation.” 

Excluding volatile food and energy prices, core inflation jumped 0.9% in April, the government said. Core prices are up a sharp 3% over the past 12 months. 

With concerns about rising inflation, U.S. stocks dropped sharply Tuesday with the key Dow Jones Industrial Average falling by 1.4%, its worst day since Feb. 26. Stock prices were falling again in early trading Wednesday. 

 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 file photo, A man walks out of a Marc's Store in Mayfield Heights, Ohio. With viral cases…
Economy & Business
Biden: Low Jobs Number Show 'Long Way to Go'
The increase of 266,000 jobs in April falls far short of economists' expectations
Default Author Profile
By Rob Garver
Fri, 05/07/2021 - 04:58 PM
A member of the wait staff delivers food to outdoor diners along the sidewalk at the Mediterranean Deli restaurant in Chapel…
USA
US Economy Advanced 6.4% in 1st Quarter
Consumers started spending again as some coronavirus restrictions have been lifted and millions are vaccinated
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 11:06 AM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Why Some Americans Are Leaving California for Texas

Europe

Kremlin-imposed Cuts at US Embassy Leave Thousands Adrift

The U.S. Embassy, center, is seen in Moscow, Russia, Tuesday, May 11, 2021. Under Kremlin orders, the U.S. Embassy has stopped…
US Politics

House Republicans Oust Cheney from Top Party Leadership Post

Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., arrives as House GOP members meet to decide whether she should be removed from her leadership role.
VOA News on China

China TV Network Accounts for Bulk of Beijing's Influence Spending in US

China's state broadcaster CGTN anchor Liu Xin looks at a screen showing her debate with Fox Business Network presenter Trish…
Europe

Serbia, Kosovo, Greece Express Hope for Sustained Interest, Investment Through US Agency

Runners arrive to the US embassy in an organized memorial run to show solidarity with victims of the Boston Marathon bombing,…