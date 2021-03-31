USA

US Court Blocks Trump-Era Hog Slaughter Line Speed Rule; Union Cheers

By Reuters
March 31, 2021 10:22 PM
A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, U.S., August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. To match…
FILE - A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, Aug. 28, 2018.

CHICAGO - The largest U.S. meatpacking union celebrated a victory in federal court on Wednesday that it said invalidated a Trump-era rule allowing hog slaughter plants to run without line speed limits.

A lawsuit brought against the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) by the United Food and Commercial Workers Union and three of its local chapters had challenged the 2019 rule change, arguing that faster slaughter speeds undermined worker safety.

The ruling from a federal judge in Minnesota will likely be criticized by the U.S. pork industry as it tries to rebuild supplies of meat after COVID-19 outbreaks shuttered slaughterhouses last spring.

Seaboard Foods, the second-biggest U.S. pig producer after Smithfield Foods, sped up its Guymon, Oklahoma, pork plant last year, becoming the first company to operate under the new rule. Workers told Reuters the faster line speeds increased injuries at the plant.

The 2019 rule change allowed pork plants to slaughter as fast as they want, as long as they prevent fecal contamination and minimize bacteria. Previously, the government imposed a limit of 1,106 pigs per hour.

President Joe Biden's administration, which pledges to prioritize worker safety, quickly withdrew a Trump administration proposal to allow all poultry plants to operate faster-than-established line speed limits. But reversing the pork rule was expected to be trickier, lawyers and analysts said, because it was already in effect.

A USDA spokesperson said the agency is reviewing the court decision "closely in light of the authorities, mission and mandate of the Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)."

The 2019 elimination of pork line speeds by the USDA was part of the New Swine Inspection System, which also lets pork plants use some company inspectors instead of USDA ones. Those rules were stayed by the U.S. District Court of Minnesota, giving the new administration 90 days to rewrite the policies.

Related Stories

The main opposition Kuomintang (KMT) party stages a protest to oppose the import of U.S. pork containing ractopamine in Taipei
East Asia Pacific
Taiwan Lawmakers Approve Imports of Additive-Fed US Pork
Government says nobody will be forced to eat pork and that move brings Taiwan into line with international norms
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 12/24/2020 - 12:05 PM
'We brought the virus home': Oklahoma family loses a father as COVID-19 hits rural America
COVID-19 Pandemic
In Oklahoma Pork-Packing Town, COVID-19 Stirs Fear, Faith and Sorrow
Disease rips through meatpacking plant, surrounding community
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 05/24/2020 - 01:36 AM
Smithfield Foods pork plant, the world’s biggest pork processor, sits closed indefinitely due to a rash of coronavirus cases.
COVID-19 Pandemic
Recovering US Pork Plant Workers Wary as CDC Advises Facility on COVID Safety
'Discretionary' guidance for Smithfield factory in South Dakota aims to cool off coronavirus hot spot
Tsion Girma
By Tsion Girma
Fri, 04/24/2020 - 12:38 PM
FILE PHOTO: Fog shrouds the Tyson slaughterhouse in Burbank, Washington December 26, 2013. Picture taken December 26, 2013. …
COVID-19 Pandemic
Tyson Foods Idles Its Largest Pork Plant After Iowa Outbreak
The company said the indefinite closure of the Waterloo, Iowa, plant would deny a vital market to hog farmers and further disrupt the nation's meat supply
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 04/22/2020 - 01:45 PM
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Georgia State Overhauls Citizen Arrest Law Following Ahmaud Arbery's Death

Georgia State Rep. Bert Reeves (R-Marietta) presents HB479, which revokes citizen arrest laws, during the 28th legislative day…
USA

US Court Blocks Trump-Era Hog Slaughter Line Speed Rule; Union Cheers

A group of pigs from Cher Pork Farms is seen in Lone Rock, Iowa, U.S., August 28, 2018. Picture taken August 28, 2018. To match…
USA

Detectives Find Cause of Tiger Woods Crash but Won't Reveal

FILE PHOTO: The vehicle of golfer Tiger Woods is recovered in Los Angeles
Race in America

NYC Vietnamese Wary After Anti-Asian Incidents

Protestors march at a rally against Asian hate crimes past the Los Angeles Federal Building in downtown Los Angeles , Saturday,…
Race in America

Suspect in Attack on Asian American Woman in NYC is Arrested

Police officers stand at the intersection of Main Street and Roosevelt Avenue as pedestrians pass them in the Flushing…