US Court Orders Iran to Pay $1.4 Billion in Damages to Missing Former FBI Agent's Family 

By Reuters
October 05, 2020 07:47 PM
The seven children and wife of Robert Levinson, an American missing in Iran since 2007, appear outside a U.S. District Court in
The seven children and wife of Robert Levinson, an American missing in Iran since 2007, appear outside U.S. District Court in Washington, Dec. 4, 2019, as they sue Iran for damages for his disappearance.

WASHINGTON - A  U.S. court has ordered the government of Iran to pay more than $1.4 billion in punitive and compensatory damages to the family of a former FBI agent who disappeared during a visit to an Iranian island in March 2007. 

In a decision issued late last week, U.S. District Judge Timothy Kelly said he adopted a special expert's recommendation that Robert Levinson's family be awarded $107 million in compensatory damages. The judge awarded punitive damages of $1.3 billion. 

FILE- An FBI poster showing a composite image of former FBI agent Robert Levinson (right) of how he would look like now after five years in captivity, and an image (center) taken from the video, released by his kidnappers, and a picture before he wa...
FILE - An FBI poster shows a composite of images of former FBI agent Robert Levinson.

In a statement, Levinson's family welcomed the judge's ruling. 

"This judgment is the first step in the pursuit of justice for Robert Levinson, an American patriot, who was kidnapped and subjected to unimaginable suffering for more than 13 years," Levinson's family said. 

"Until now, Iran has faced no consequences for its actions. Judge Kelly’s decision won’t bring Bob home, but we hope that it will serve as a warning against further hostage-taking by Iran," the family said, adding, "We intend to find any and every avenue, and pursue all options, to seek justice for Robert Levinson." 

A spokesman for Iran's mission to the United Nations did not immediately respond to a request for comment. 

Earlier this year, Levinson's family said they believed he died in Iranian custody, based on information from U.S. officials. Iran denied that and said the former FBI agent had left the country "years ago." 

Levinson disappeared after flying from Dubai to Iran-controlled Kish Island in the Gulf in March 2007. There, he met with Daoud Salahuddin, an American Islamic militant who fled to Iran while facing charges in the murder of an Iranian Embassy official based in Washington. 

Months after he disappeared, U.S. government sources acknowledged that before his trip, Levinson had maintained an unorthodox contractual relationship with the analytical branch of the Central Intelligence Agency. 

A handful of CIA officials were forced out of the agency and several more were disciplined after an internal investigation.  

 

