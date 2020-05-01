USA

US Court Rules Against Women’s National Soccer Players in Equal Pay Suit 

By VOA News
May 01, 2020 10:26 PM
FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty…
FILE - In this July 7, 2019, photo, the United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty spot during the Women's World Cup final soccer match between the US and The Netherlands at the Stade de Lyon in France.

A U.S. federal judge has thrown out a claim by players on the U.S. women's national soccer team that they were underpaid in comparison to the men’s soccer team.  

In a 32-page decision Friday, U.S. District Judge R. Gary Klausner for the Central District of California said the women’s team themselves negotiated their pay structure and chose to forgo the higher bonuses that the men’s team received in order to gain other benefits, such as a higher base pay and the guarantee of more contracted players. 

While the judge denied the players’ allegations that their pay violated the Equal Pay Act, he said the players’ allegations of discriminatory travel accommodations and medical support services can go to trial. 

FILE - Fans chant for equal pay for women as they wait for the United States women's national soccer team in New York City, July 10, 2019.

“We are shocked and disappointed with today’s decision, but we will not give up our hard work for equal pay," Molly Levinson, a spokeswoman for the women's players, said in a statement. 

Megan Rapinoe, a co-captain of the women’s team, tweeted: "We will never stop fighting for EQUALITY." 

The women soccer players argued their pay was less than what the men’s national team receives and asked for more than $66 million in damages. They sued the U.S. Soccer Federation under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act of 1964.  

In his ruling, the judge said the women’s team, “rejected an offer to be paid under the same pay-to-play structure” as the men’s team and “cannot now retroactively deem” their collective bargaining agreement is worse than that of the male players. 

However, he said claims filed by the women players under the Civil Rights Act can go forward, including allegations that the U.S. Soccer Federation discriminated against the women’s team when it comes to training services, charter flights, housing and medical support. 

Those claims are set to be heard June 16 in federal court in Los Angeles. However, the players plan to appeal Friday’s ruling, which could delay the trial. 

Related Stories

The U.S. women's soccer team celebrates at City Hall after a ticker tape parade, Wednesday, July 10, 2019, in New York.
Arts & Culture
US Soccer Men's Union Says Women's Pay Should Be Tripled 
Union for the women's team filed a gender discrimination lawsuit against soccer federation that is scheduled for trial starting May 5 in US District Court in Los Angeles
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 02/12/2020 - 17:53
Iranian women cheer as they hold a huge Iranian flag during a soccer match between their national team and Cambodia in the 2022…
Middle East
After 38 Years, Iranian Women Allowed to Attend Soccer Match
The last time women could buy tickets for a soccer match under the rules of the Islamic Republic was in 1981
Default Author Profile
By RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Thu, 10/10/2019 - 13:39
Feb 7, 2020; Los Angeles, California, USA; Mexico defender Jimena Lopez (5) passes the ball while United States midfielder…
The Americas
US, Canada Women's Soccer Teams Head to 2020 Olympics
The US defeated Mexico and Canada downed Costa Rica to secure Olympics berths; they will meet each other in the CONCACAF women’s Olympic qualifying championship Sunday
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sat, 02/08/2020 - 04:07
VOA logo
By
VOA News

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Court Rules Against Women’s National Soccer Players in Equal Pay Suit 

FILE - In this July 7, 2019 file photo, United States' Megan Rapinoe celebrates after scoring the opening goal from the penalty…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Closure of California Beaches Sparks Legal Action

Two surfers walk to the water Friday, May 1, 2020, in Huntington Beach, Calif. California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered all Orange…
USA

Trump Leaves White House Grounds for First Time Since March 28

FILE - President Donald Trump talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2019, en route to Camp David in Maryland.
South & Central Asia

US Argues Diplomacy Demands Withholding Taliban Attack Data

Afghan special forces stand guard near the site of a suicide bomber attack on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan, Wednesday,…
USA

Idaho Court Asked to Block Law Banning Transgender Student Athletes

Idaho Gov. Brad Little talks to reporters at the State Capitol building Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 in Boise, Idaho. (AP Photo/Otto…