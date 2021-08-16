USA

US Customs Seizes Shipments of Fake COVID Vaccination Cards

By VOA News
August 16, 2021 03:52 PM
A healthcare worker displays a Covid-19 Vaccination Record Card at QueensCare Health Center in Los Angeles, California, Aug. 11, 2021.
FILE - A health care worker displays a COVID-19 Vaccination Record Card at QueensCare Health Center in Los Angeles, California, Aug. 11, 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents say they have now seized more than 121 shipments containing more than 3,000 counterfeit COVID-19 vaccine cards this year alone.

In a release, the agency said agents have intercepted the shipments at the port of Memphis, Tennessee, all of them from China and bound for different U.S. cities. The manifest usually indicates the contents are paper or greeting cards. Inside were packs of 20, 51 or 100 of the counterfeit cards.

The officers say the cards have blanks for the recipient’s name and birthdate, the vaccine maker, lot number, and date and place the shot was given, as well as the logo of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the upper right corner. But the cards contain typographical errors, unfinished words and often misspellings, and they are always imported by a non-CDC or medical entity.

The agency says there is no attempt to hide or disguise what is inside the packages.

The discoveries come as more and more businesses and entertainment venues are requiring proof of vaccination to enter. New York City will this week begin phasing in its vaccine mandate for bars, restaurants and other venues.

The FBI has warned the public that buying, selling or using a counterfeit COVID-19 vaccination card is a crime. It can be categorized as the unauthorized use of an official government agency seal — such as the CDC or U.S. Department of Health and Human Services — and violators could face a fine and up to five years in prison.

In the agency release, Area Port Director of Memphis Michael Neipert said counterfeits are a waste of time and resources, considering vaccinations are free and available everywhere.

“If you do not wish to receive a vaccine, that is your decision. But don’t order a counterfeit, waste my officer’s time, break the law and misrepresent yourself,” he said.

On Sunday, U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer called on federal officials to crack down harder on the fake cards.

Some information for this report came from by the Associated Press.
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, people that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required…
COVID-19 Pandemic
US Set to Make Decision on COVID Booster Shots 
Lancet: ‘Orphanhood and caregiver deaths are a hidden pandemic resulting from COVID-19’ 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/16/2021 - 07:29 AM
In this March 26, 2020, photo, closed signs hang on a recently closed Pickens County Medical Center in Carrollton, Ala. The…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Biden Announces Funding for Rural Communities Struggling with COVID-19
The money will be targeted to assist rural hospitals and health care providers, according to a White House news release
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 02:33 PM
FILE PHOTO: Fourth-year medical student Anna Roesler administers the Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at…
COVID-19 Pandemic
Supreme Court Upholds Indiana University COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
Justice Amy Coney Barrett denies a request to overturn rule that requires students, teachers, staff to get vaccine
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 08/13/2021 - 01:25 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Investigating Tesla Autopilot Accidents

A Tesla Model X on display at Telsa Inc's store in Frankfurt, Germany, Sept. 28, 2018.
USA

Washington Monument Closed After Dramatic Lightning Strike 

In this June 7, 2021, photo taken from the window of an American Airlines aircraft the Washington Monument is seen during a…
South & Central Asia

US Military Scrambling to Carry Out Afghan Evacuation  

A US military helicopter is pictured flying near the US embassy in Kabul on August 15, 2021. (Photo by WAKIL KOHSAR / AFP)
USA

Biden to Speak on Afghanistan Crisis

FILE - President Joe Biden speaks from the Treaty Room in the White House about the withdrawal of the remainder of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, in Washington, April 14, 2021.
COVID-19 Pandemic

US Set to Make Decision on COVID Booster Shots 

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, people that received a COVID-19 vaccine socially distance as they wait the required…