US Deports Sudanese Man Convicted in New York City Bombing Plot

A Sudanese man convicted of a 1993 terror plot against several buildings in the U.S., including the United Nations, was deported this week after serving out a more than 20 year prison sentence.

Amir Abdelghani, 59, was removed from the United States on Oct. 12 and "handed over to his home country’s authorities," U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced Friday.

He was one of ten people convicted in 1996 of a conspiracy headed by the Egyptian cleric Sheikh Omar Abdel-Rahman to target the UN, FBI offices and other New York City landmarks.

"The removal of this convicted terrorist is a strong declaration of ICE’s commitment to public safety and national security," said Simona Flores-Lund, ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations field office director for Philadelphia. "This removal is a victory for the United States and further emphasizes ICE’s vital role in protecting our nation."

An immigration judge ordered Abdelghani removed from the U.S. in 2001, however immigration agents only took custody of him when his federal prison sentence finished in July 2019.

