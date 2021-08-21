US East Coast Braces for Hurricane Henri

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said early Saturday that Tropical Storm Henri is expected to strengthen into a hurricane later in the day, bringing rain, wind and worries to people from North Carolina to Massachusetts.

Located 320 kilometers south southeast of Cape Hatteras, North Carolina Saturday morning, Henri has maximum sustained winds of 110 kilometers per hour.

“Henri is expected to make landfall in Long Island or southern New England on Sunday,” an NHC advisory said.

Several extremely popular summer vacation destinations are in Henri’s path including Cape Hatteras in North Carolina, New York’s Long Island, as well as Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.



National Hurricane Center map showing the expected track of Tropical Storm Henri, as of 5 AM EDT Aug. 21, 20021.

Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker urged tourists Friday to adjust their plans to avoid Henri.

“We don’t want people to be stuck in traffic on the Cape Cod bridges when the storm is in full force on Sunday,” he said.

Henri will be New England’s first hurricane in 30 years.

Hurricane, storm and storm surge watches and warnings have been declared for many locations along the East Coast of the U.S.

Henri is expected to produce rainfall amounts of 8 to 15 centimeters over Long Island and New England Sunday into Monday, with isolated maximum totals near 25 centimeters.

In Mexico, meanwhile, Hurricane Grace’s maximum sustained winds have decreased and the storm is expected to continue to rapidly weaken to a tropical storm Saturday afternoon as it moves inland over central Mexico, according to the NHC.

Hurricane conditions “are likely” to persist for the next few hours along parts of the coast of eastern Mexico. A hurricane warning is in effect for the coast of mainland Mexico from Puerto Veracruz to Cabo Rojo.