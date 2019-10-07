USA

US Energy Secretary Denies Resignation Report

By Agence France-Presse
October 7, 2019 11:25 AM
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the California GOP fall convention, Sept. 6, 2019, in Indian Wells, California.
VILNIUS - US Energy Secretary Rick Perry on Monday dismissed a media report that he was planning to resign in November, saying he had no plans to leave the job.

"Answer is no. I'm here. I am serving," Perry told reporters in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius, when asked about a Politico report that he would resign next month.

"They've been writing the story that I was leaving the Department of Energy for at least nine months now. One of these days they'll probably get it right. But it's not today, it's not tomorrow, it's not next month."

Perry also confirmed that he encouraged President Donald Trump to talk to Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky about energy issues.

"Absolutely, I asked the president multiple times: Mr. President, we think it is in the United States' and in Ukraine's best interest that you and the president of Ukraine have conversations, that you discuss the options that are there," Perry said.

A July phone call between Trump and Zelensky has triggered an impeachment inquiry into the US leader.

Trump is accused of having abused his powers by withholding US military aid in an attempt to pressure Zelensky into seeking damaging information on political rival Joe Biden.

Perry did not mention Biden at the conference Monday.

 

 

Energy Secretary Rick Perry testifies on the fiscal 2019 budget during a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Committee Subcommittee on Energy and Water Development on Capitol Hill, April 11, 2018 in Washington.
USA
Report: Perry Planning to Leave US Administration
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry is planning to leave the Trump administration, but his departure is not imminent, a source familiar with the situation said on Wednesday. Perry, a former governor of Texas who has taken a leading role in President Donald Trump's policy of boosting energy production, has been finalizing his departure, the source said. Perry's plan was first reported by Bloomberg.
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry speaks at the California GOP fall convention, Sept. 6, 2019, in Indian Wells, California.
USA
Aide: Perry Pushed Trump for Ukraine Call, for Energy Issues
Perry's spokeswoman addressing Perry's role in a telephone call that's at the center of a congressional impeachment probe for Trump
By Associated Press
Sun, 10/06/2019 - 22:06
U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry, right, speaks to the Lithuania's Foreign Minister Linas Linkevicius at the Presidential…
Europe
US: Nord Stream 2 to Boost Russian Influence on EU
Energy Secretary Rick Perry said the United States 'were ready, were willing and were able' to increase European energy security by providing alternative sources, notably liquified natural gas and civil nuclear capabilities
By Agence France-Presse
Mon, 10/07/2019 - 08:38
