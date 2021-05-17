USA

US, EU to Address Steel & Aluminum Capacity

By VOA News
May 17, 2021 02:04 PM
FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
US Trade Representative Katherine Tai says both sides reaffirmed they are ‘allies and partners, sharing similar national security interests as democratic, market economies.’

The United States and the European Union have announced they have begun discussions to “address global steel and aluminum excess capacity” and have suspended tariffs imposed on their goods while the talks proceed.

The joint statement was issued Monday by United States Trade Representative Katherine Tai, U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo, and European Commission Executive Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis, following virtual talks last week.  

From his Twitter account, Dombrovskis thanked Raimondo and Tai, saying the agreement “gives us space to find joint solutions to this dispute” before the end of the year.

The dispute came to a head in 2018 when then-U.S. President Donald Trump imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminum, calling the imports a threat to U.S. national security.  

Europe retaliated by raising tariffs on U.S.-made motorcycles, bourbon, peanut butter and jeans, among other items.

In their joint statement Monday, U.S. and EU officials said their discussions will center around distortions to the market caused by excess capacity, where companies produce less of a product than they are capable of in order to manipulate the price and demand. The talks will also focus on the threats excess capacity poses to the U.S. and EU steel and aluminum industries.  

Both sides reaffirmed they are “allies and partners, sharing similar national security interests as democratic, market economies, they can partner to promote high standards, address shared concerns, and hold countries like China that support trade-distorting policies to account.”  

U.S. President Joe Biden will meet with EU leaders in mid-June to discuss bolstering ties after the bloc’s rocky relationship with the Trump administration.

Related Stories

FILE - A worker cuts a steel roll at the Mobarakeh Steel Complex, some 460 kilometers south of Iran's capital Tehran, May 31, 2012.
VOA News on Iran
US Targets Iran's Steel Industry With New Sanctions
Treasury Department measures come in last days of Trump presidency
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/05/2021 - 01:30 PM
FILE -FILE - Steel rods await shipment at a mill in St. Paul, Minn., May 9, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
China Extends Anti-Dumping Duties on Some Steel Products from US, EU
The move applies to certain alloy-steel seamless tubes and pipes
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 06/13/2019 - 11:02 PM
U.S. President Donald Trump is after signing a proclamation to establish tariffs on imports of steel and aluminum at the White House in Washington, March 8, 2018.
Europe
US Slaps Tariffs on Steel, Aluminum From EU, Canada, Mexico
The United States is escalating trans-Atlantic and North American trade tensions, imposing a 25 percent tariff on steel imports and a 10 percent tariff on aluminum imports from the European Union, Canada and Mexico beginning on Friday. The U.S. also negotiated quotas or volume limits on other countries, such as South Korea, Argentina, Australia and Brazil, instead of tariffs, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross also told reporters Thursday by telephone. China's…
Steve Herman
By Steve Herman
Thu, 05/31/2018 - 11:05 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US, EU to Address Steel & Aluminum Capacity

FILE PHOTO: Katherine C. Tai testifies before Senate Finance Committee in Washington
USA

US Supreme Court to Hear Case on Rolling Back Abortion Rights

In this June 29, 2020 file photo, the Supreme Court is seen on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
USA

Afghans Who Helped US Now Fear Being Left Behind

In this Friday, April 30, 2021, photo former Afghan interpreters hold banner during a protest against the U.S. government and…
Europe

Blinken in Denmark as Biden Administration Pushes to Boost Ties with Allies

Danish Foreign Minister Jeppe Kofod stands next to U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken as he arrives for meetings.
USA

Second Amendment Sanctuaries Facing 1st Court Test in Oregon

Firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore, Feb. 19, 2021.