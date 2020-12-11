USA

US Executes Man After Supreme Court Denies Stay

By VOA News
December 11, 2020 05:47 AM
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is quietly…
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind.

The U.S. Justice Department Thursday carried out the latest execution of a federal prisoner undertaken during the presidential transition period, something unprecedented in modern times.

The execution of Brandon Bernard by lethal injection was the ninth death penalty sentence carried out by federal authorities after an almost 20-year hiatus of the practice. Further executions are expected in the waning days of the Trump administration.

Bernard, 40, was a gang member convicted in the grisly 1999 killing of two youth ministers in Texas. The U.S. Supreme Court denied a stay of execution for the prisoner, who was a teenager when he committed the crime.

Several jurors from Bernard’s 2000 trial objected to the execution and asked the administration to show mercy.

Next month, the U.S. is scheduled to execute Lisa Montgomery, the only woman on death row. Montgomery strangled a pregnant woman and cut out her unborn child. The child survived the ordeal and is now a teenager.

Last month, the U.S. executed a 49-year-old man, Orlando Cordia Hall, for his role in the kidnapping and murder of a 16-year-old girl.

A Gallup poll earlier this year found Americans divided on capital punishment, with 55% favoring putting convicted murderers to death and 43% opposed.

President-elect Joe Biden has indicated he favors ending the death penalty.

Related Stories

OCTOBER 11th 2020: Kim Kardashian West donates $1 million to The Armenia Fund amid the ongoing conflict with Azerbaijan. - File…
USA
Kim Kardashian Asks Trump for Clemency Ahead of US Man's Execution
Man is scheduled to be executed Thursday for his participation in a double murder when he was 18
AFP logo
By AFP
Wed, 12/09/2020 - 08:44 PM
Iranian-Swedish doctor Ahmad Reza Jalali, seen here prior to his 2016 detention in Iran for alleged espionage, was due to be transferred from a Tehran prison to a prison in nearby Karaj on Dec. 1, 2020 for imminent execution, according to his wife. (VOA Persian)
Middle East
Top Iran Officials Delay Execution of Doctor After International Outcry, Wife Says
In VOA Persian interview, Ahmad Reza Jalali’s wife cites her lawyer as saying top Iranian officials called off a judiciary order to transfer Jalali to a Karaj prison on December 1
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 12/02/2020 - 01:12 AM
FILE - This Aug. 28, 2020, file photo shows the federal prison complex in Terre Haute, Ind. The Justice Department is quietly…
USA
South Carolina Officials Say They Can't Obtain Drugs by Friday Execution
Richard Bernard Moore, 55, has spent nearly two decades on death row following his conviction for the 1999 killing of a convenience store clerk in Spartanburg County
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 11/30/2020 - 01:13 PM
FILE - U.S. President Donald Trump and Attorney General William Barr participate in a ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, Sept. 9, 2019.
USA
5 Federal Inmates Scheduled for Execution During Final Weeks of Trump Presidency
Trump administration pressing for five more executions before Biden takes office January 20
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 06:35 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

COVID-19 Pandemic

Countdown Begins for Final US Approval of First COVID-19 Vaccine

A phial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at the Royal Victoria Hospital, in Belfast, Tuesday Dec. 8, 2020. The United…
East Asia Pacific

US, Allies to Raise Human Rights in North Korea at UN Security Council

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the 20th Enlarged Meeting of the Political Bureau of the 7th Central Committee of the Workers' Party of Korea (WPK), in Pyongyang, North Korea, in this undated photo released on November 16, 2020 by KCNA.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Congress at Stalemate on US COVID Aid

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, speaks to the media after the Republican's weekly Senate luncheon, Tuesday,…
East Asia Pacific

Top US Negotiator on North Korea Blames Pyongyang for Deadlock

U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun speaks to the media beside his South Korean counterpart Lee Do-hoon after their…
US Politics

Paul Delays Defense Bill Vote Over Troop Drawdowns

In this image from video, Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., speaks on the Senate floor at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 18, 2020.