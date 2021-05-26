USA

US Expected to Move Only Aircraft Carrier in Asia-Pacific Region to Middle East

By Carla Babb
May 26, 2021 06:56 PM
USS Ronald Reagan is directed to Japan following a 8.9 earthquake and tsunami to render humanitarian assistance and disaster relief as directed, March 12, 2011
FILE - USS Ronald Reagan is directed to Japan following a 8.9 earthquake and tsunami to render humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, March 12, 2011.

PENTAGON - U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin is expected Thursday to approve moving the only aircraft carrier based in the Asia-Pacific region to the Middle East, two defense officials told VOA. 

The rare movement of the USS Ronald Reagan, which is based in Yokosuka, Japan, and usually deploys around the Pacific, would support the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Afghanistan, according to the officials.  

The deployment of the USS Ronald Reagan will likely mean the U.S. won't have an aircraft carrier based in the region, at least for part of the carrier's deployment. But Britain’s HMS Queen Elizabeth aircraft carrier strike group, which is hosting hundreds of U.S. Marines and 10 of the Marine Corps’ F-35 fighter jets, is currently en route to the Pacific region. 

According to USNI News, this will be the first time the Japan-based strike group and air wing will operate in the Middle East since 2003, when the USS Kitty Hawk, now a decommissioned carrier, deployed to the Persian Gulf to provide air support for the war in Iraq. 

The Pentagon has frequently said it is placing greater focus on the Indo-Pacific region in accordance with the 2018 National Defense Strategy, which made near-peer competition with China and Russia its top priority.  

Need for air support

But President Joe Biden's announcement in April that the U.S. would pull its troops out of Afghanistan by September 11 has increased the need for a continued carrier presence in the Middle East to provide additional air support. 

The USS Ronald Reagan will relieve the aircraft carrier USS Dwight D. Eisenhower, which has been deployed for more than three months. Officials would not confirm how long the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower would remain in the region after its replacement's arrival. 

Pentagon press secretary John Kirby declined to confirm the deployment, saying the Pentagon does not talk about ship movements in advance. 

“The only thing I would add is … the secretary wants to make sure that General (Austin “Scott”) Miller has the right options at his disposal to make sure that the withdrawal from Afghanistan is done in a safe, orderly and deliberate way,” Kirby said. 

Last week, the Navy announced that the USS Ronald Reagan had left Japan for a deployment "in the Indo-Pacific region." 

The Wall Street Journal was the first to report the carrier's rare move. 

 

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: A U.S. Marine Humvee kicks up dust as it crosses a group of Marine LAVs (Light Armored Vehicles) as it leaves on…
South & Central Asia
Diplomats, Defense Officials Try to Ease Fears Over US Withdrawal From Afghanistan
Key US officials told lawmakers Thursday there is reason for hope, both in Afghanistan and when it comes to Washington's counterterrorism options once the pullout is complete
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Thu, 05/20/2021 - 07:21 PM
Afghanistan Hearing Leaves More Questions than Answers
00:02:25
USA
Congressional Hearing on Afghanistan Leaves More Questions than Answers
US inches closer to President Biden’s Sept. 11 withdrawal deadline
Carla Babb profile image
By Carla Babb
Thu, 05/13/2021 - 12:16 AM
A U.S. flag is lowered as American and Afghan soldiers attend a handover ceremony from the U.S. Army to the Afghan army.
USA
US Military Coy About Numbers of Troops Leaving Afghanistan
Central Command announces that it has completed 'between 6-12% of the entire retrograde process,' removing equivalent of more than 100 cargo planeloads of equipment from Afghanistan
Jeff Seldin
By Jeff Seldin
Tue, 05/11/2021 - 04:34 PM
Carla Babb profile image
By
Carla Babb
Pentagon Correspondent

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Jobless Benefit Claims Drop for 5th Straight Week

A Wendy’s restaurant displays a "Now Hiring" sign in Tampa, Florida, U.S., June 1, 2021. REUTERS/Octavio Jones
All About America

Smaller US Cities Try to Entice Digital Nomads with Lifestyle Perks

Evävaara Design workstation, designed for remote workers, becomes a mobile cabinet after work.
USA

Prosecutors Seek 30-year Sentence for Derek Chauvin

In this image from video, defense attorney Eric Nelson, left, and defendant, former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin.
USA

University of Hawaii Wins Up to $210 Million for Pacific Research

The seal of the University of Hawaii college system.
Europe

US Blacklists 3 Bulgarians, 64 Companies Over Corruption

FILE PHOTO: Bulgarian bussinesman Bozhkov attends a news conference in Sofia