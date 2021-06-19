USA

US Facing Triple Weather Threats

By VOA News
June 19, 2021 02:07 AM
The sun rises behind saguaro cacti at Papago Park on June 17, 2021, in Phoenix, Arizona.

The U.S. National Weather Service warned Friday that the country is facing "three weather areas of concern,” noting the Gulf Coast, the Midwest and the West are experiencing three different but powerful weather conditions.

The weather agency said the Gulf Coast and portions of the Southeast are facing “tropical downpours and an increasing threat for dangerous flash flooding” from a storm in the Gulf of Mexico. States affected by the heavy rains include southeastern Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia. A few “isolated tornadoes” could make an appearance in southern Alabama and the Florida Panhandle on Saturday.

“Severe thunderstorms and flash flooding” are expected in the Ohio Valley and Midwest, the service said. In addition, “a slow-moving cold front draped across the Great Lakes and into the Central Plains will be the focus for thunderstorm activity,” according to the agency. “Warm temperatures and an abundance of atmospheric moisture will lead to potent thunderstorms and the capability of intense rainfall rates” for the region.

Meanwhile, the weather service said, “An oppressive, dangerous, and long-duration heat wave will continue” in the West, which has been experiencing record-breaking, triple-digit temperatures. The statement said, “Excessive Heat Warnings and Heat Advisories are still in effect across much of California, Nevada, Arizona, Utah, and sections of western Colorado and northern New Mexico. Red Flag Warnings have also been issued in order to highlight the fire danger associated with the ongoing heat and extremely dry soils.”

