USA

US Far-Right Group Rallies in Portland in Support of Trump

By VOA News
September 26, 2020 03:48 PM
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo…
Members of the Proud Boys and other right-wing demonstrators rally, Sept. 26, 2020, in Portland, Ore.

State troopers were activated Saturday in Portland, Oregon, ahead of a rally by members of a far-right group in support of President Donald Trump and his campaign for reelection.

The rally was organized by the Proud Boys, a self-described “Western chauvinist” group that the Southern Poverty Law Center has designated as hate group.

The group described the rally as a free-speech event to support Trump and the police and to restore law and order. Trump's campaign has featured criticism of sometimes violent protests over a series of incidents involving police treatment of Blacks, including this week's decision not to charge white police officers in Kentucky who fatally shot a Black woman, Breonna Taylor.

“We the PEOPLE are tired of incompetent city leadership who neuters police and allows violent gangs or rioting felons to run the streets, burn buildings … and assault people with impunity,” the group wrote in an application to the city for a permit to hold the rally. City officials denied the permit, citing coronavirus concerns.

No White House comment

The White House has not commented on the rally in Portland, where nightly protests against racism and police brutality — which have entered a fifth month — have taken place in the wake of several police incidents. Trump has labeled the city, however, as an “anarchist jurisdiction” where leaders are incompetent and lawlessness is unchecked.

Oregon Governor Kate Brown declared a state of emergency Friday. She said state troopers would assist Portland police and that 50 crowd-control officers would be deputized as federal marshals in response to the Proud Boys rally and another rally planned by left-wing demonstrators at the same time.

A Trump supporter was shot and killed in Portland last month after some vehicles in a pro-Trump caravan encountered left-wing activists. Law enforcement officers killed the suspect, a self-described anti-fascist, the following week as they tried to arrest him in Washington state.

Related Stories

Police officers aim their weapons towards protesters demonstrating in Portland
USA
Portland Protests Over Breonna Taylor Decision
Protesters damage police building in unrest following grand jury decision in Breonna Taylor case
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 09/24/2020 - 09:42 AM
Supporters of President Donald Trump and Black Lives Matter protesters confront each other at the Oregon state Capitol in Salem…
Race in America
Trump Supporters Meet for Vehicle Rally Outside Portland
The rally's organizers said vehicles waving flags for Trump, the QAnon conspiracy theory and in support of police would drive to the state capital, Salem, and members of the right-wing groups the Proud Boys and Patriot Prayer would be in attendance
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 07:16 PM
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
USA
Portland Protesters Light Fire Near Police Precinct
Officials warned demonstrators against entering the precinct property, saying they would be trespassing and subject to arrest
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 09/07/2020 - 01:08 PM
A protester is helped by another to retreat after clashing with the police on the 100th consecutive night of protests against police violence and racial inequality, in Portland, Oregon
USA
On Day 100 of Protests, Portland Police Declare A Riot 
Protesters throw Molotov cocktails
VOA logo
By VOA News
Sun, 09/06/2020 - 03:21 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Imposes Curbs on Exports by China's Top Chipmaker SMIC

FILE - A computer chip is being viewed through a microscope at the 21st China Beijing International High-Tech Expo, in Beijing, China, May 17, 2018. U.S. export restrictions are now targeting Chinese chip maker SMIC.
Race in America

Breonna Taylor’s Attorney: Grand Jury Decision Is Example of Systemic Racism

Black Lives Matter protesters march, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Louisville. Breonna Taylor's family demanded Friday that…
USA

Trump Extends Drilling Ban Off North Carolina

President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign rally, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Newport News, Va. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
Silicon Valley & Technology

Justice Department Asks Judge to Allow US to Bar WeChat from US App Stores

This illustration picture taken on July 24, 2019 in Paris shows the logo of the Chinese instant messaging application WeChat on…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Florida Restaurants, Bars Allowed to Return to Full Capacity

Bill Hasselback, the owner of The Leon Pub in Tallahassee, Fla., says bars have been treated unfairly during the coronavirus outbreak.