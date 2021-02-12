USA

US First Lady Displays ‘Valentine to the Country’ on White House Lawn

By VOA News
February 12, 2021 12:00 PM
A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021…
A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Feb. 12, 2021, in Washington.

U.S. President Joe Biden joined first lady Jill Biden early Friday for an unannounced stroll of the White House lawn to view Valentine's Day decorations the first lady had erected to send a message of hope to the nation.
 
The president and first lady, with coffee cups in hand and their two dogs alongside, casually roamed the north lawn of the White House among giant hearts bearing messages such as “healing,” “courage” and “compassion.”
 
The first lady told reporters she just wanted to share some joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The president told reporters Valentine's Day — observed this year on Sunday, February 14 — has always been special to the first lady and related a story from his days as vice president when she decorated every window in his office.
 
Reporters took the opportunity to ask Biden about the ongoing impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the U.S Senate. President Biden, up to now, has offered little or no public comment on the proceedings.
 
“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters, referring the Republican senators serving as jurors in the trial. Asked if he plans to call them, Biden said no.
 
U.S. House Democratic managers have spent the last three days presenting their case against Trump, whom they have charged with instigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite often intense video evidence and emotional presentations, most Senate Republicans are expected to vote to acquit the former president.

Related Stories

Dr. Jill Biden Steps Into First Lady Role
00:03:20
USA
First Lady Jill Biden to Focus on Education Policy
The wife of recently inaugurated President Joe Biden has made clear that education policy will be a priority for her in the White House
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Mon, 01/25/2021 - 08:08 AM
Jill Biden speaks to reporters while campaigning for her husband Democratic presidential candidate and former Vice President…
US Politics
Jill Biden: The First First Lady to Hold Two Jobs
First lady may use her expertise as an educator to help shape new administration's education policies
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 01/21/2021 - 05:13 PM
With Biden at Helm, Pets Return to White House
00:02:40
USA
Presidential Pet Tradition Returns to White House
After a four-year hiatus in a longstanding American tradition, dogs Major and Champ now roam the premises, and a cat might be joining them
Default Author Profile
By Elena Wolf
Tue, 01/26/2021 - 04:02 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US First Lady Displays ‘Valentine to the Country’ on White House Lawn

A Valentine's Day decoration, signed by first lady Jill Biden, sits on the North Lawn of the White House, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021…
USA

Trump’s Lawyers to Present Defense in One Day - WATCH LIVE

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's defense attorneys Bruce Castor and Michael van der Veen arrive at Capitol.
USA

What Is the NTSB?

U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) investigators stand at the scene of the Asiana Airlines Flight 214 crash site at San Francisco International Airport in San Francisco, July 7, 2013. (NTSB)
USA

Wisconsin Biologist Charged with Lying About Caviar Scheme

A Sturgeon is seen in an aquarium in the Danube river port city of Tulcea, Romania on May 17, 2011. The sturgeon thrived in the…
USA

Biden Team Seeks Pause in US WeChat Ban Litigation

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2020 9/20/20 A federal judge has temporarily blocked President Trump's executive order banning…