US First Lady Displays ‘Valentine to the Country’ on White House Lawn

U.S. President Joe Biden joined first lady Jill Biden early Friday for an unannounced stroll of the White House lawn to view Valentine's Day decorations the first lady had erected to send a message of hope to the nation.



The president and first lady, with coffee cups in hand and their two dogs alongside, casually roamed the north lawn of the White House among giant hearts bearing messages such as “healing,” “courage” and “compassion.”



The first lady told reporters she just wanted to share some joy amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The president told reporters Valentine's Day — observed this year on Sunday, February 14 — has always been special to the first lady and related a story from his days as vice president when she decorated every window in his office.



Reporters took the opportunity to ask Biden about the ongoing impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the U.S Senate. President Biden, up to now, has offered little or no public comment on the proceedings.



“I’m just anxious to see what my Republican friends do, if they stand up,” Biden told reporters, referring the Republican senators serving as jurors in the trial. Asked if he plans to call them, Biden said no.



U.S. House Democratic managers have spent the last three days presenting their case against Trump, whom they have charged with instigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. Despite often intense video evidence and emotional presentations, most Senate Republicans are expected to vote to acquit the former president.