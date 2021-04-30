USA

US First Lady Marks Arbor Day With White House Tree Planting

By VOA News
April 30, 2021
First lady Jill Biden participates in an Arbor Day tree-planting ceremony at the White House, April 30, 2021.

U.S. first lady Jill Biden observed Arbor Day — a national day dedicated to trees — by helping to plant a tree on the north lawn of the White House on Friday. 

With press gathered, the first lady walked to a tree which already had been placed in a hole in the White House lawn, took a shovel from a U.S. National Park Service member and deposited several scoops of dirt into the hole surrounding the new tree. 

Dressed more for indoor activities, in a skirt and blazer, Biden quipped, "Who doesn't plant trees in high heels?" 

The new tree is reported to be a Linden, replacing one removed last month after it began to rot. 

Arbor Day originated in the state of Nebraska in 1872 as a day meant to promote the planting of trees, particularly among schoolchildren. It was reported that an estimated one million trees were planted on that day. 

Since then, Arbor Day became informally observed nationwide. President Richard Nixon established Arbor Day as a national holiday in 1972. 
 

VOA News

