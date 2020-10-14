USA

US First Lady: Son Barron Was Positive for COVID-19, Now Negative

By Associated Press
October 14, 2020 06:10 PM
FILE - In this Aug. 16, 2020 file photo, President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, walk off of Marine One and head toward Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J.
FILE - President Donald Trump, first lady Melania Trump and their son, Barron Trump, walk off of Marine One at Morristown Municipal Airport in Morristown, N.J., Aug. 16, 2020.

Melania Trump says her 14-year-old son, Barron Trump, had tested positive for the coronavirus but has since tested negative.

The White House initially said he had tested negative, after both of his parents tested positive earlier this month.

The first lady said Wednesday that subsequent testing showed Barron had also come down with COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

He has since tested negative, she said, as have both she and President Donald Trump.

After she and the president received their positive results Oct. 1, she wrote that “naturally, my mind went immediately to our son.”

He tested negative and she was relieved but kept thinking about what would happen the next day and the day after that.

“My fear came true when he was tested again and it came up positive,” she said in a lengthy note released online.

She said Barron is a “strong teenager” who exhibited no symptoms. Sounding a bit like the president, she said she was “glad the three of us went through this at the same time so we could take care of one another and spend time together.”

She said her son has since tested negative.

The first lady has guarded the privacy of her teenage son. She did not explain why his positive diagnosis was not made public earlier.

 

