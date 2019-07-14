US Forecasters Warn of Heavy Rains as Barry Weakens

States along the southern part of the Mississippi River are receiving heavy rains as what is left of a hurricane that hit the U.S. Gulf Coast moves farther inland.

Forecasters expect the remnants of Hurricane Barry to drop 7 to 15 centimeters of additional rain on parts of Arkansas, Tennessee, Missouri and Mississippi, with isolated areas seeing higher totals.

They warned of the threat of flash floods from heavy thunderstorms and multiple bands of showers moving through the same area.

Barry made landfall in Louisiana Saturday as a Category 1 hurricane, sparing New Orleans from a direct hit, but knocking out power and bringing floods to other parts of the state.

No serious injuries or major damage have been reported.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards told reporters Sunday, “We’re thankful that the worst-case scenario did not happen.”

U.S. President Donald Trump declared a state of emergency in Louisiana ahead of the storm, authorizing federal funds to help local officials cope with whatever storm recovery is needed.

Barry was the second named storm of the 2019 Atlantic hurricane season, which lasts until Nov. 30.