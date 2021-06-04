USA

US Gains 559,000 Jobs in May

By VOA News
June 04, 2021 11:03 AM
A sign for workers hangs in the window of a shop along Main Street in Deadwood, S.D. U.S. employers added 559,000 jobs in May, an improvement from April’s sluggish gain, May 26, 2021.
The U.S. economy gained 559,000 jobs in May, the Labor Department reported Friday, as it continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic that forced employers to layoff millions of workers.

Last month’s gains topped April’s revised total of 278,000 new jobs, improving the jobless rate from 6.1% to 5.8%.

The economy’s rapid recovery from the pandemic-fueled recession has forced employers to scramble to hire workers. The gains were driven largely by the 186,000 new jobs at restaurants, other food businesses and bars.

To attract workers, many large businesses such as Amazon, Costco and Walmart have begun raising pay.

The number of people who were employed or searching for jobs fell slightly last month after three months of gains.

In April there were about eight million fewer jobs compared to pre-pandemic levels, and nearly 10 million people were unemployed.

The economy grew in the first quarter at a strong 6.4% annual rate, and many economists predict second quarter growth will be at least 9%.

U.S. President Joe Biden delivered remarks Friday morning in his home state of Delaware about the latest unemployment report.

