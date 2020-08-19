USA

US Gives Iraq $200M in Additional Humanitarian Aid

By VOA News
August 19, 2020 03:16 PM
FILE - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks to reporters in flight after a visit to Baghdad, Iraq, May 8, 2019.

The United States is giving an additional $204 million in humanitarian assistance to Iraqi citizens, Iraqi refugees and refugee hosting communities, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Wednesday.

The top U.S. diplomat announced the pledge after meeting in Washington with senior Iraqi officials, who continue to face Islamic State threats.

"We're committed to helping Iraq achieve economic prosperity, freedom from foreign meddling in its internal affairs, and improve relationships with its neighbors as well,” Pompeo said. “This is what the Iraqi people want too — a stable, prosperous, independent Iraq.”

Pompeo urged Iraqi officials to intensify efforts to contain pro-Iran militia groups. Although Iraq declared victory over IS three years ago, IS sleeper cells continue to carry out attacks in northern Iraq.

Pompeo met with the Iraqi officials, despite President Donald Trump’s desire to cut U.S. troops in the Middle Eastern country.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi will meet with Trump Thursday at the White House to finish a two-month strategic dialogue to reshape relations between the two countries.

Al-Kadhimi took office in May when U.S.-Iraqi ties were strained.

Four months before he assumed office, a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad killed top Iraqi militia leader Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis and Iranian General Qassem Soleimani, prompting Shiite legislators to demand that U.S. troops leave Iraq.

