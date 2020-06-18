USA

US High Court Blocks Trump Bid to End Program for Undocumented Immigrants

By Masood Farivar
Updated June 18, 2020 07:28 PM
The US Supreme Court is seen following oral arguments in Trump v. Mazars and Trump v. Deutsche Bank AG, dealing with the…
FILE - The U.S. Supreme Court is seen in Washington, May 12, 2020.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday blocked the Trump administration’s yearslong effort to end a program that protects from deportation hundreds of thousands of undocumented immigrants who were brought to the United States as children.

The surprise 5-4 ruling, written by conservative Chief Justice John Roberts and joined by the court’s four liberal justices, means the program known as Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, or DACA, will remain in place for the foreseeable future, allowing 700,000 undocumented immigrants to live and work in the United States.

Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) recipient Roberto Martinez, left, celebrates with other DACA recipients in front of the Supreme Court on June 18, 2020, in Washington.

The program was created in 2012 through an executive order issued by then-President Barack Obama. DACA recipients, known as “Dreamers” and mostly from Mexico and Central America, are allowed to receive benefits such as health insurance and driver’s licenses.

But President Donald Trump, who campaigned on ending DACA and illegal immigration to the country, directed the Department of Homeland Security in 2017 to phase out the program, calling it unlawful. Legal challenges to the decision to end DACA were upheld by federal courts in several states, prompting the administration’s appeal to the high court.

Inadequate rationale

Rather than determining the legality of DACA, the Supreme Court ruled that the administration failed to offer an adequate rationale for shutting down the program. That means the issue will be sent back to the Department of Homeland Security, which would have to offer a different justification if it chooses to take another stab at shutting down the program.

Writing for the majority, Roberts said the administration’s decision violated the federal law that governs administrative agencies and failed to consider DACA recipients’ rights to protection from deportation.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York, center, celebrates with Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals recipients and supporters in front of the Supreme Court, June 18, 2020, in Washington.

"We do not decide if DACA or its rescission are sound policies. We address only whether the agency complied with the procedural requirement that it supply reasoned explanation for its action,” Roberts wrote.

In a dissenting opinion joined by two fellow conservative justices, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that the administration’s decision to terminate DACA was not illegal.

"Today's decision must be recognized for what it is: an effort to avoid a politically controversial but legally correct decision," Thomas wrote.

'Delay'

Justice Brett Kavanaugh, one of two Trump appointees on the bench, issued a separate dissent, writing that the “only practical consequence” of the court’s decision “appears to be some delay.”

In a statement, acting Homeland Security Secretary Chad Wolf criticized the court’s decision but did not indicate whether his department would reconsider the issue.

“DACA recipients deserve closure and finality surrounding their status here in the U.S.,” Wolf said. “Unfortunately, today’s Supreme Court decision fails to provide that certainty."

FILE - U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts listens as President Donald Trump delivers his State of the Union address in the House chamber of the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Jan. 30, 2018.

Thursday's decision was the second time in nearly a year that Roberts and the four liberal justices have ruled against a controversial Trump administration policy. Last year, the court forced the administration to back off plans to add a citizenship question on the 2020 census.

Criticizing the court’s decision as “highly political,” Trump wrote on Twitter that he wanted a “legal solution on DACA,” and that in light of the ruling, “we have to start this process all over again.”

“The DACA decision, while a highly political one, and seemingly not based on the law, gives the President of the United States far more power than EVER anticipated,” Trump tweeted. “Nevertheless, I will only act in the best interests of the United States of America!”

'Horrible' rulings

Slamming the Supreme Court’s rulings against his administration as “horrible & politically charged,” Trump, who often brags about appointing conservative federal judges, wrote, “We need more Justices or we will lose our 2nd. Amendment & everything else.”

The American Civil Liberties Union applauded the ruling.

"The Supreme Court rightly ruled in favor of over 700,000 citizens in waiting, their families, and our country's future. The courts and the American people agree: It's time for President Trump and [adviser] Stephen Miller to end their crusade against Dreamers and immigrants writ large," Andrea Flores, the ACLU's deputy director of immigration policy, said in a statement.

In a post on Twitter, Obama praised the ruling, saying, "Eight years ago this week, we protected young people who were raised as part of our American family from deportation. Today, I'm happy for them, their families, and all of us. We may look different and come from everywhere, but what makes us American are our shared ideals."

Related Stories

FILE PHOTO: DACA recipient Javier Hernandez Kistte works at his job in visual effects in Los Angeles, California, U.S., January…
Immigration
DACA Recipients Endure 'Roller-coaster' Ride With Court Victory
Many say their lives have been on pause for several years; they have put off trips, delayed applying to graduate schools and generally have had difficulty planning for the future
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 18:06
Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) students celebrate in front of the Supreme Court
USA
What Is DACA?
Obama executive order allows some illegal and undocumented immigrants who entered the US before their 16th birthday and before June 2007 to be exempted from deportation
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 06/18/2020 - 16:06
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

AP-NORC Poll: Trump Adds to Divisions in an Unhappy Country

President Donald Trump speaks during a roundtable about America's seniors, in the Cabinet Room of the White House.
Silicon Valley & Technology

Social Media Companies Battle Evolving Threat Ahead of 2020 Election

FILE PHOTO: The Twitter and Facebook logo along with binary cyber codes are seen in this illustration taken November 26, 2019…
USA

What Is DACA?

DACA recipient Luis Zuluaga, who immigrated to the United States from Colombia when he was 3-years-old, celebrates
Race in America

House Speaker Wants Confederate Portraits Removed From US Capitol

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a news conference on Capitol Hill, Friday, April 24, 2020, in Washington. …
USA

Russian Info Ops Putting US Police in Their Crosshairs

FILE - Vehicles of Russian state-controlled broadcaster RT are seen near Red Square in central Moscow, Russia, June 15, 2018.