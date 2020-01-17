USA

US Hits Iran General With Sanctions Over Protest Crackdown

By Associated Press
January 17, 2020 11:39 PM
Brian Hook, a U.S. special representative on Iran, takes questions from the media at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.
Brian Hook, a U.S. special representative on Iran, takes questions from the media at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles, Jan. 7, 2020.

WASHINGTON -  The Trump administration on Friday imposed sanctions on a senior Iranian general for his role in a brutal crackdown on anti-government protesters as it ramps up its maximum pressure campaign on the Islamic Republic.

The State Department said it imposed penalties on Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Gen. Hassan Shahvarpour for directing a massacre of nearly 150 demonstrators in southwestern Iran in November.

"General Shahvarpour was in command of units responsible for the violent crackdown and lethal repression around Mahshahr," U.S. special envoy for Iran Brian Hook said. He said the designation was the result of photographic and video tips submitted to the department by Iranians.

The department has received more than 88,000 such tips since it appealed for Iranians to report evidence of repression and gross human rights abuses, Hook said.

Iran has denied U.S. allegations of widespread repression but has acknowledged confronting separatists in Mahshahr that it said were armed.

Related Stories

Default Content Teaser
USA
Both US, Iran Believe Time Is on Their Side in Tense Standoff
The prospects that Iran and the United States will develop a new, more extensive nuclear agreement appear bleak, at least for now, after leaders in Tehran this week defiantly abandoned the 2015 deal, one that President Donald Trump withdrew from in 2018. VOA’s Brian Padden reports on growing concerns that there is no realistic diplomatic strategy at play to peacefully resolve this crisis.
Brian Padden
By Brian Padden
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 21:46
FILE - Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (IRI) of Iran.
USA
US Official: Unknown if Iran Athlete Plans to Seek Asylum in America
Kimia Alizadeh, Iran's only female Olympic medalist, said earlier this week on social media that she has permanently left Iran because she had had enough of being used by its authorities for political purposes
Nike Ching
By Nike Ching
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 22:41
A man walks by a huge screen showing U.S. President Donald Trump, left, and Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, in Tokyo, Jan. 8, 2020.
Middle East
Top Iran Leader Says Trump is a 'Clown' Who Pretends Support
Ayatollah Ali Khamenei has held the country's top office since 1989 and has the final say on all major decisions
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 05:45
Russia's acting Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov gestures during his annual news conference in Moscow, Russia, January 17, 2020…
VOA News on Iran
Russia: Iran Was Spooked by Reports of US F-35s When it Downed Airliner
Iran's downing of Ukraine International Airlines flight 752, which killed all 176 people aboard, has created a crisis for the Islamic Republic's clerical rulers
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 01/17/2020 - 13:12
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US Hits Iran General With Sanctions Over Protest Crackdown

Brian Hook, a U.S. special representative on Iran, takes questions from the media at the Simon Wiesenthal Center in Los Angeles.
USA

US Official: Unknown if Iran Athlete Plans to Seek Asylum in America

FILE - Kimia Alizadeh Zenoorin (IRI) of Iran.
USA

Pentagon Placing New Restrictions on International Military Students

FILE - In this Dec. 20, 2019 file photo, Defense Secretary Mark Esper speaks during a news conference at the Pentagon in…
USA

US General '100% Confident' Against North Korean Missiles 

U.S. Air Force General John Hyten, Commander of U.S. Strategic Command, testifies in a Senate Armed Services Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, April 4, 2017.
South & Central Asia

Taliban: Discussions Continue With US on Afghan Peace Deal

FILE PHOTO: File picture of members of a Taliban delegation leaving after peace talks with Afghan senior politicians in Moscow,…