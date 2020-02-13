USA

US House Acts to Remove Deadline for Equal Rights Amendment

By Associated Press
February 13, 2020 01:16 PM
FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Equal Rights Amendment supporters demonstrate outside Virginia State…
FILE - In this Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Equal Rights Amendment supporters demonstrate outside Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Va.

WASHINGTON - In a bid to revive the Equal Rights Amendment, the House has approved a measure removing a 1982 deadline for state ratification and reopening the process to amend the Constitution to prohibit discrimination based on sex.
    
“There is no expiration date on equality,” said Democratic Rep. Jackie Speier of California, the resolution's sponsor.
    
Nearly 50 years after it was first approved by Congress and sent to the states, the Equal Rights Amendment “is just as salient as ever,” Speier said. “For survivors of sexual violence, pregnancy discrimination, unequal pay and more, the fight for equal justice under the law can't wait any longer.”
    
The House approved the resolution, 232-183, on Thursday, sending it to the Senate.
    
Congress sent the amendment, which guarantees men and women equal rights under the law, to the states in 1972. It gave states seven years to ratify it, later extending the deadline to 1982. But the amendment wasn't ratified by the required three-quarters of states before the deadline.
    
Last month, however, Virginia lawmakers voted to ratify the amendment, becoming the 38th and final state needed. The Justice Department has said it's too late, and a lawsuit is now ongoing.
    
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi called passage of the resolution long overdue, noting that Congress will soon observe the 100th anniversary of women having the right to vote.
    
And yet “the ERA is still not enshrined in the Constitution,” the California Democrat said. “As a result, women still face inequality under the law from the wage gap to pregnancy discrimination, sexual harassment and, again, resulting in women being underrepresented at the table.”
    
The House measure helps the country “take a giant step toward equality for women, progress for families and a stronger America, because we know when women succeed, America succeeds,” Pelosi said.
    
The House vote ran into political headwinds this week as Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a feminist icon, said that fellow ERA supporters should start over in trying to get it passed, rather than counting on breathing life into the failed attempt from the 1970s.
    
“I would like to see a new beginning,” Ginsburg said Monday night at Georgetown University law school in Washington. “I'd like it to start over.”
    
In addition to Virginia, Nevada and Illinois also voted to ratify the amendment in the past three years. Five states have moved to rescind their earlier approvals.
    
“There's too much controversy about latecomers,” Ginsburg said. “Plus, a number of states have withdrawn their ratification. So if you count a latecomer on the plus side, how can you disregard states that said we've changed our minds?”
    
Ginsburg has been a champion of the Equal Rights Amendment for decades. And her standard response to the question of how she would improve the Constitution is to point to the ERA.
    
Democrats did not address Ginsburg's argument directly, but said at a Capitol event Wednesday and during floor debate Thursday that it's absurd to suggest women are too late to win equality.
    
“There should not be a deadline on equality,” said Rep. Jennifer Wexton, D-Va., a former state lawmaker who hailed Virginia's adoption of the amendment last month.
    
“Thanks to the tireless work of so many trailblazers and activists over the years, women, finally, are one step closer to being included in our nation's founding document,'' she said.
    
Rep. Doug Collins of Georgia, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee, said Democrats were trying to “rewrite history” by reviving the ERA after three-quarters of the states failed to ratify it by the 1982 deadline.
    
“Congress does not have constitutional authority to retroactively revive a failed constitutional amendment” he said.
    
“If you support the language of the 1972 ERA,” he added, “ you only have one constitutional option, and that's to start the whole process over again and make your case to current voters nationwide.”

Related Stories

Supporters of the Equal Rights Amendment react to the Senate Privileges and Elections committee vote to report the ERA…
USA
Democratic AGs Sue to Force US to Ratify Equal Rights Amendment
Three Democratic state attorneys general are suing a US government official to force him to recognize Virginia's vote this week to ratify the Equal Rights Amendment and certify the measure as part of the Constitution
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 02/02/2020 - 09:07
Equal Rights Amendment supporters demonstrate outside Virginia State Capitol in Richmond, Virginia, Jan. 8, 2020.
USA
Virginia House Votes to Ratify Equal Rights Amendment
The Virginia House advanced ratification of the gender equality measure in a floor vote Wednesday. The Senate was expected to follow soon after Wednesday
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 01/15/2020 - 11:40
Activists, from left, Melanie Meehan-Crossley, Janette Dean, Sarah Mahler, Julia Hammett and Peggy Lear Bowen celebrate Nevada's ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment at the Nevada Legislative Building in Carson City, Nev., March 22, 2017.
USA
Nevada Backs Equal Rights Amendment Decades After Deadline
Nevada on Wednesday became the first state to approve the Equal Rights Amendment decades after the deadline to enshrine in the U.S. Constitution that women and men are equal under the law. Lawmakers who backed the amendment say it is a profound and overdue gesture for women who continue to experience discrimination 45 years after Congress first submitted it to the states. Though the move is only symbolic, supporters say it would be pivotal if Congress ever extends the…
Default Content Teaser
Archive
Equal Rights Amendment - A Look Back - 2002-04-03
Twenty years ago, time ran out on the Equal Rights Amendment (ERA). The measure would have amended the U.S. Constitution to ban discrimination on the basis of gender. VOA looks back at why the amendment failed to win ratification - yet did not fail to leave an impact on the nation. "It was a very simple amendment proposed under the Constitution that said equality of rights under the law shall not be denied or abridged by any state on account of sex - one of the…
AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

1619-2019

Child Marriage

More U.S. News

USA

US House Acts to Remove Deadline for Equal Rights Amendment

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, file photo, Equal Rights Amendment supporters demonstrate outside Virginia State…
Middle East

Pompeo Blasts UN Over List of Firms Doing Business in West Bank Settlements

FILE - This Jan. 26, 2020, photo shows a view of the West Bank Jewish settlement of Mitzpe Yeriho. The United Nations Human Rights Council released a list of more than 100 companies it says are operating in Israel's West Bank settlements.
USA

Loughlin, Giannulli: No college Bribery Trial Until 2021

FILE - In this Aug. 27, 2019 file photo, actress Lori Loughlin departs federal court in Boston after a hearing in a nationwide…
USA

Smollett Case Revives Questions on Laquan McDonald, Justice

Actor Jussie Smollett talks to the media before leaving Cook County Court after his charges were dropped March 26, 2019, in Chicago.
USA

Taking Notice of Bloomberg Challenge, Trump Ridicules Him

Democratic presidential candidate Michael Bloomberg speaks at the Greenwood Cultural Center in Tulsa, Okla., Jan. 19.