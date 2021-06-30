USA

US House Votes to Investigate Jan. 6 Attack on Capitol 

By Ken Bredemeier
Updated June 30, 2021 10:47 PM
360p | 10 MB
480p | 14 MB
540p | 18 MB
720p | 39 MB
1080p | 76 MB
Original | 88 MB
Download Audio

WASHINGTON - The House of Representatives on Wednesday voted to create a select committee to investigate the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol by hundreds of supporters of former President Donald Trump as lawmakers were certifying that Democrat Joe Biden had defeated him in last November's election.  

The vote, formalizing creation of the committee that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced last week, was 222-190, split almost entirely along party lines. Republicans Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger voted with the Democratic majority.

Under the House resolution creating the committee, it will have 13 members, eight of them appointed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and five named by House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, "in consultation" with Pelosi, meaning she could veto his selections. A Pelosi aide said she was considering naming a Republican among her eight selections. 

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and fellow Republicans gather to consider a replacement for Rep. Liz Cheney, R…
FILE - House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy at the Capitol, May 13, 2021.

It remained unclear whether McCarthy plans to appoint any Republicans. He declined to answer questions about it on Tuesday, telling reporters, "The speaker has never talked to me about it." 

A key House Republican leader, Representative Steve Scalise of Louisiana, on Tuesday recommended that Republican lawmakers oppose creation of the select committee, and some of the Republicans who favored creation of a bipartisan commission say they would vote against the select committee. 

The vote on the select House committee came after the House, but not the Senate, approved creation of a bipartisan commission to investigate the attack on the Capitol, when about 800 people stormed past law enforcement officials, some of them smashing windows and doors, ransacking congressional offices and scuffling with police. 

FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., Jan. 6, 2021.
FILE - Supporters of President Donald Trump gather outside the US Capitol in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

Five people were left dead from the chaos, with one protester shot dead by police. More than 500 people have been charged with an array of criminal offenses, some as minor as trespassing and others more serious, such as assaulting police or vandalizing the Capitol, which sustained $1.5 million overall in property damage. 

Many of the suspects were identified by friends and relatives in scenes captured on security cameras or in videos shot by the rioters themselves and posted on social media. 

Most of the criminal cases have yet to be adjudicated, although defense lawyers have been negotiating dozens of deals with federal prosecutors for their clients to plead guilty.  

Trump's role in inciting the riot is expected to be a key consideration for the select committee, as well as security failures at the Capitol. At a rally near the White House an hour before the mayhem unfolded 16 blocks away at the Capitol, Trump urged supporters to "fight like hell" to block Biden's certification as winner of the Electoral College vote that determines the outcome of U.S. presidential elections.

Later, however, as his supporters thronged at the Capitol, Trump tweeted: “Please support our Capitol Police and Law Enforcement. They are truly on the side of our Country. Stay Peaceful!”

McCarthy's phone call with Trump as the riot unfolded could be explored as well.

To this day, Trump has made baseless claims that vote fraud cost him a second four-year term in the White House. He never called Biden to formally concede the election outcome and did not attend Biden's January 20 inauguration. 

Now Trump is mulling whether to make another run for the presidency in 2024 and retains a wide base of support among Republican voters. 

Trump has started to endorse some congressional candidates who are opposing lawmakers who either voted to impeach or convict him in connection with the January 6 attack. The House impeached him for his role in the insurrection that day, but the Senate acquitted him in February after Biden had already assumed the presidency.   

In this image from video, senators vote during the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump in the Senate at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, Feb. 13, 2021.
Senate Acquits Trump in His Second Impeachment Trial
Senate vote of 57-43 falls short of two-thirds majority needed to convict Trump of incitement of insurrection, after five-day trial in same building ransacked by his followers January 6

While numerous Republicans have condemned Trump's actions on January 6, others have over time downplayed the chaos, with one Republican lawmaker saying it was something akin to tourists visiting the Capitol. 

Pelosi, in a note to the entire House ahead of the vote, said, "We have the duty, to the Constitution and the country, to find the truth of the January 6th insurrection and to ensure that such an assault on our democracy cannot happen again." 

FILE - In this Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington. Capitol Police say they have…
FILE - Rioters storm the Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

"It is imperative that we seek the truth of what happened," she said. "To do that, we had hoped that Congress would establish an independent, bipartisan 9/11-type commission. We were successful with a strong bipartisan vote in the House, but [Senate Minority Leader] Mitch McConnell asked [Republican] senators to 'do him a personal favor' and vote against the commission. Despite the support of seven Republican senators, there is no prospect for a commission at this time." 

She said the select committee "will investigate and report upon the facts and causes of the attack. It will report on conclusions and recommendations for preventing any future assault. And it will find the truth." 

Related Stories

FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo, smoke fills the walkway outside the Senate Chamber as violent rioters loyal to…
USA
US Capitol Riot Arrests Mount While Some Defendants Plead Out
Pennsylvania woman is accused of breaching the Capitol and filming an assault on a New York Times photographer inside the building
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Tue, 06/29/2021 - 09:09 PM
FILE - Violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump scale the west wall of the US Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021.
USA
House to Vote on Bill Launching Probe of Capitol Insurrection
A new committee to investigate the January 6 riot would have 13 members and the power to subpoena witnesses, according to legislation released by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi
AP logo
By Associated Press
Mon, 06/28/2021 - 08:14 PM
Michael Fanone, a Washington Metropolitan Police Department officer who was attacked and beaten during the Jan. 6, attack on…
USA
Officer Asks McCarthy to Denounce GOP Remarks on Capitol Riot 
He says McCarthy told him he would 'address it in a personal level' with some House Republicans; officer calls response unsatisfactory
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 06/25/2021 - 08:21 PM
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of Calif., speaks during a media availability at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 24, 2021…
USA
Pelosi Creates Panel to 'Seek The Truth' on Capitol Attack
Pelosi's official announcement, two days after she signaled to colleagues that she would create the committee, means Democrats will lead what probably will be the most comprehensive look at the siege
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 06/24/2021 - 12:18 PM
Ken Bredemeier
By
Ken Bredemeier

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

NCAA Expands Income Opportunities for Student-Athletes

NCAA President Emmert testifies on college athlete rights during a hearing of the Senate Commerce, Science and Transportation Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington
USA

Biden to Visit Florida as Death Toll in Building Collapse Rises to 18

Search and rescue personnel work atop the rubble at the Champlain Towers South condo building, where scores of people remain…
Immigration

US Vows to Speed Up Visa Processing for Afghans who Helped Americans

In this Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, photo, Zia Ghafoori displays the Purple Heart at his home in Charlotte, N.C., that he received…
USA

Trump Company, Executive Indicted in Tax Probe, AP Sources Say

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 6/30/21 Trump organization and CFO Allen Weisselberg are expected to be charged this week…
USA

More Than 100 Deaths May Be Tied to Heat Wave in NW North America

A woman cools off in a public pool during hot weather in Portland