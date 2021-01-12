USA

US Identifies Over 170 Capitol Rioters for Possible Criminal Charges

By Masood Farivar
January 12, 2021 06:55 PM
Security personnel set up a metal detector to the House Chamber in Washington
Security personnel set up a metal detector in front of an entrance to the House Chamber, on Capitol Hill in Washington, January 12, 2021.

WASHINGTON - U.S. prosecutors said on Tuesday that they have identified more than 170 people for potential criminal charges in connection with the violent assault on the U.S. Capitol last week and expect the number to run into the hundreds in the coming weeks as a massive manhunt for the pro-Trump rioters continues.  

Acting Assistant District Attorney Michael Sherwin told reporters more than 70 people have been charged so far in the District of Columbia, with prosecutors pursuing charges against at least 100 others.  

“That number I suspect is going to grow into the hundreds,” Sherwin told reporters during a briefing on the sprawling federal investigation into the riots that left five dead, including a U.S. Capitol Police officer. 

Meanwhile, Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said that supporters of President Donald Trump who attacked the U.S. Capitol should be banned from flying. He called those in the mob insurrectionists who pose a threat to national security and should be added to a no-fly list. 

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, in New York…
Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., speaks to reporters during a news conference, January 12, 2021, in New York. Schumer demanded individuals who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week be placed on a no-fly list.

"We cannot allow these same insurrectionists to get on a plane and cause more violence and more damage," Schumer said at a news conference. The New York Democrat is about the become majority leader of the Senate once his party takes control.   

The federal probe of the January 6 deadly breach of the U.S. Capitol by Trump zealots is rapidly gaining in intensity. 

Sherwin said he has set up a strike force of senior national security and public corruption prosecutors to pursue more serious sedition and conspiracy charges against some rioters. Those charges carry a penalty of up to 20 years in prison.  

The range of criminal conduct in one location – from simple trespass to theft of mail to assault on a law enforcement officer – is unprecedented, Sherwin said. In many cases, FBI agents have relied on lesser charges to make arrests. With the charges filed, Sherwin said, prosecutors can now indict the defendants on more serious counts.   

A federal grand jury Washington, D.C., heard several hours of evidence presented by prosecutors in multiple felony cases involving possession of a destructive device and possession of a semi-automatic assault weapon, Sherwin said. 

Authorities make updates on charges in assault on U.S. Capitol
Steven D'Antuono, head of the Federal Bureau of Investigation Washington field office, speaks during a news conference at the U.S. Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., January 12, 2021.

Steven D'Antuono, assistant director in charge of the FBI’s Washington office, told reporters that the bureau has received more than 100,000 photographic and video tips from members of the public in the wake of the riots.  

D'Antuono said the FBI is “actively” considering adding the names of the suspects to the federal no-fly list, as Schumer has suggested. 

The riot broke out after thousands of Trump supporters upset by false claims that Trump’s reelection had been stolen marched from near the White House to the Capitol. Hundreds broke into the areas connecting the Senate and House chambers of Congress, ransacking offices and scuffling with law enforcement officers. The violence left five people dead, including a Capitol Police officer and a pro-Trump supporter who was fatally shot by police.  

The episode, the first large-scale violent attack on the U.S. Capitol in more than 200 years, has led to a Democratic effort to impeach Trump on charges of inciting the violence and raised serious questions about law enforcement agencies’ inability to prevent it.  

Related Stories

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.
2020 USA Votes
Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Resigns After Riot; More Arrests Announced
The West Virginia state delegate resigned Saturday after filming himself breaking into the Capitol on Wednesday
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 11:04 PM
Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support
00:03:40
2020 USA Votes
Riot at the Capitol Opens Cracks in Trump’s Republican Support
Objections to the Electoral College vote count started the party’s break with Trump; the riot pushed the split apart
Default Author Profile
By Steve Redisch
Sat, 01/09/2021 - 01:45 AM
Supporters of President Donald Trump walk down the stairs outside the Senate Chamber as violence erupted at the Capitol after…
2020 USA Votes
Some at US Capitol Riot Fired After Internet Detectives Identify Them
Sixty-eight people were arrested after angry protesters stormed the building, breaking windows, damaging fixtures and stealing furnishings; FBI sees public's help in identifying others
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Thu, 01/07/2021 - 07:54 PM
Statues are cleaned in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
COVID-19 Pandemic
Three US Lawmakers Are COVID-19 Positive After Capitol Riot Confinement
Democratic Representatives Schneider, Jayapal and Watson Coleman denounce Republicans who did not wear masks during lockdown
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 01/12/2021 - 03:08 PM
Masood Farivar
By
Masood Farivar

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Identifies Over 170 Capitol Rioters for Possible Criminal Charges

Security personnel set up a metal detector to the House Chamber in Washington
2020 USA Votes

US Military Leaders Warn Troops Against Political Violence

FILE - In this Sept. 22, 2020, file photo Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley listens before a meeting with Secretary of…
USA

Michigan Plans to Charge Former Governor in Flint Water Crisis

Flint residents and supporters wear shirts that reads "Flint Lives Matter" as they wait outside the room where Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder and EPA Administrator Gina McCarthy testify before a House Oversight and Government Reform Committee hearing in W
COVID-19 Pandemic

Three US Lawmakers Are COVID-19 Positive After Capitol Riot Confinement

Statues are cleaned in the U.S. Capitol in Washington
The Americas

Ford Shuts Down Manufacturing Operations in Brazil

Brazilian Ford workers stand at the entrance to the partially closed plant as they listen to union leaders in Taubate, Brazil, Jan. 12, 2021, the day after Ford Motor Co. announced it will close three plants in Brazil.