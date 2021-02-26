USA

US Intelligence Report Singles Out Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Killing

By VOA News
Updated February 26, 2021 02:04 PM
Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he attends the Saudi Cup…
FILE - Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he attends the Saudi Cup, at King Abdul Aziz race track in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 20, 2021.

The U.S. released a declassified intelligence report Friday that singles out Saudi Arabia’s powerful Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for approving the grisly murder of Saudi dissident and Washington Post journalist Jamal Khashoggi in the kingdom’s consulate in Turkey.

Khashoggi was lured to the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018 and killed by operatives linked to the crown prince. His body was dismembered, and his remains have never been found. Riyadh eventually admitted that Khashoggi was mistakenly killed in what it called a rogue operation but denied the crown prince’s involvement.

The role of the crown prince, often referred to by his initials, MBS, in Khashoggi’s death has been the subject of media reports since late 2018.

The U.S. Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, said in a statement Friday the report had been “coordinated with the Intelligence Community and the information has been declassified to the greatest extent possible while still protecting the IC’s critical sources and methods.”

U.S. President Joe Biden talked Thursday with Saudi Arabia’s King Salman. The White House said Biden and Salman “discussed regional security, including the renewed diplomatic efforts led by the United Nations and the United States to end the war in Yemen, and the U.S. commitment to help Saudi Arabia defend its territory as it faces attacks from Iranian-aligned groups.”

The White House readout of the call noted the recent release of several Saudi-American activists and Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul from custody and affirmed the importance the U.S. places on universal human rights and the rule of law. It did not mention the report on Khashoggi.

The Trump administration rejected demands by lawmakers to release a declassified version of the report as the White House prioritized arms sales to the kingdom and alliance with Riyadh amid rising U.S. tensions with Saudi Arabia’s regional rival, Iran.

 

Related Stories

journalist Jamal Khashoggi
USA
US to Release Intelligence Report on Khashoggi Killing
Report finds that Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman approved the 2018 killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi citizen and US resident
VOA logo
By VOA News
Fri, 02/26/2021 - 08:44 AM
People hold pictures of Saudi journalist Jamal?Khashoggi during a gathering to mark the second anniversary of Khashoggi's…
Middle East
Turkish Court Adds New Saudi Defendants in Khashoggi Trial
Khashoggi, a critic of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was last seen entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on October 2, 2018; Turkish officials believe his body was dismembered and removed
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 11/25/2020 - 08:26 PM
FILE - In this Nov. 2, 2018, photo, a video image of Hatice Cengiz, fiancee of slain Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, picured below, is displayed during a memorial event in Washington, Oct. 2, 2018.
Press Freedom
Khashoggi Fiancée Files Civil Suit Against Saudi Crown Prince
The opinion columnist was highly critical of the Saudi regime
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 10/20/2020 - 02:40 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

Biden Visits Texas to Survey Storm Damage

U.S. President Joe Biden boards Air Force One with first lady Jill Biden as they depart Washington on travel to Texas at Joint…
USA

US Intelligence Report Singles Out Saudi Crown Prince in Khashoggi Killing

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman wears a face mask to help curb the spread of the coronavirus as he attends the Saudi Cup…
US Politics

Native American Nominee’s Grilling Raises Questions on Bias

FILE - In this Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, file photo, Rep. Deb Haaland, D-N.M., listens during the Senate Committee on Energy and…
USA

US House to Vote on $1.9 Trillion COVID Relief Bill

Photo by: STRF/STAR MAX/IPx 2021 2/26/21 House expected to pass COVID relief bill, but without $15 minimum wage to be included.
COVID-19 Pandemic

One Dose of Pfizer Vaccine Reduces Transmission, Study Finds

A vial containing doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine is seen at the Bavarian Red Cross vaccination center, in Pfaffenhofen an der Ilm