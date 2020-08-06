USA

US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by Elliott Abrams

By Reuters
August 06, 2020 02:38 PM
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020.
U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020.

U.S. Iran envoy Brian Hook is leaving his post and U.S. Venezuela envoy Elliott Abrams will add Iran to his role "following a transition period" with Hook, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Thursday.

Hook's departure comes as the United Nations Security Council prepares to vote next week on a U.S. bid to extend an international arms embargo on Iran. Some diplomats have said the measure lacks support.

Pompeo did not give a reason for Hook's decision to leave. It was not immediately clear when Hook would finish, but the announcement comes at a crucial time for U.S. diplomacy on Iran.
If the United States is unsuccessful in extending the arms embargo on Iran, it has threatened to trigger a return of all U.N. sanctions under a process - known as snapback - agreed in the 2015 nuclear deal between Tehran and world powers.

Some diplomats have suggested the United States will likely start the snapback process, which could take up to 30 days, by the end of August.

Abrams, a Republican foreign policy veteran, was named U.S. special representative for Venezuela in January of last year and has led a hardline approach aimed at ousting Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

U.S. officials have said privately that President Donald Trump has been frustrated by the failure to remove Maduro, who retains the support of the Venezuelan military, as well from Russia, China, Cuba and Iran.
 

Related Stories

FILE - In this photo released by the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran, technicians work at the Arak heavy water reactor's secondary circuit as officials and media visit the site, near Arak., Dc. 23, 2019.
USA
US Pushes Ahead With Bid to Extend Iran Arms Embargo
Support for the idea, however, is unclear
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 16:35
Chinese President Xi Jinping, center right, shakes hands with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, as they pose for a photograph in an official arrival ceremony, at the Saadabad Palace in Tehran, Iran, Jan. 23, 2016.
VOA News on Iran
Pompeo’s Warning Against Closer China-Iran Ties Highlights Dilemma for Beijing
In Sunday interview, top US diplomat warned that deeper Chinese relations with Iran would destabilize Mideast, a risk some analysts say Beijing will accept while others disagree
Michael Lipin
By Michael Lipin
Wed, 08/05/2020 - 05:22
A photo of Jamshid Sharmahd, an Iranian-American broadcaster based in Los Angeles, shared on Wikimedia Commons.
VOA News on Iran
Family Tells AP: Iran Abducted California Man While in Dubai
Family tells Associated Press that man was apparently first smuggled into Oman, and then taken to Islamic Republic
AP logo
By Associated Press
Tue, 08/04/2020 - 09:32
Mask-clad Iranians gather in a street in the capital Tehran, amid the ongoing novel coronavirus pandemic crisis, July 19, 2020.
VOA News on Iran
BBC: Iran Covering Up COVID-19 Statistics 
Death rate is three times higher than Health Ministry reported, leaked documents show 
VOA logo
By VOA News
Mon, 08/03/2020 - 08:30
Reuters logo
By
Reuters

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Iran Envoy Brian Hook Stepping Down, to Be Replaced by Elliott Abrams

U.S. Special Representative for Iran Brian Hook speaks to VOA Persian at the State Department in Washington, Feb. 26, 2020.
USA

Ohio Governor Tests Positive for COVID-19

FILE - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine speaks during an interview at the Governor's Residence in Columbus, Ohio, Dec. 13, 2019.
USA

Brown Takes Helm at US Air Force as First African American to Lead Military Service Branch

Gen. Charles Brown Jr., right, is sworn in as Chief of Staff of the Air Force in the Oval Office of the White House, with his wife Sharene Guilford Brown holding the Bible, in Washington, Aug. 4, 2020.
COVID-19 Pandemic

Trump Executive Order Requires Government to Buy ‘Essential’ Drugs From US Firms 

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks prior to signing executive orders on lowering drug prices in the Eisenhower Executive Office…
2020 USA Votes

US Judge Issues Tight Schedule in District Redrawing Case

FILE- In this Nov. 19, 2019 file photo, New York State Attorney General Letitia James speaks during a news conference at her…