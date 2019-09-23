USA

US-Japan Trade Deal Hits Snag as Tokyo Seeks Assurances on Car Tariffs

By Reuters
September 23, 2019 09:15 PM
FILE - Autos line the dock after coming off a ship from Japan at the Port of Portland, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2006.
FILE - Autos line the dock after coming off a ship from Japan at the Port of Portland, in Portland, Oregon, June 6, 2006.

UNITED NATIONS/WASHINGTON - A U.S.-Japan trade deal hit a last-minute snag as Japanese officials sought assurances that the Trump administration will not impose national security tariffs on Japanese-built cars and auto parts, people familiar with the talks said on Monday.

U.S. President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe are aiming to sign a trade deal at a meeting this week during the United Nations General Assembly in New York that provides increased access to Japan for U.S. agricultural goods and bilateral cuts in industrial goods tariffs.

But the limited trade deal is not expected to include changes to tariffs and trade rules governing autos, the biggest source of the $67.6 billion U.S. trade deficit with Japan.

Trump has refrained thus far from following through on his threat to impose tariffs of up to 25% on Japanese and European car and parts imports, citing ongoing trade negotiations with these partners.

The New York Times earlier reported that Japan was demanding a "sunset clause" that would cancel any trade benefits for the United States if Trump imposes the auto tariffs on Japanese vehicles.

Japanese Foreign Ministry spokesman Masato Ohtaka said that Japan still hoped to sign the U.S. trade deal by the end of September and that there was still time to work out remaining issues.

He told reporters in a briefing that U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi would discuss these issues at a meeting in New York later on Monday evening.

"Frankly speaking, we still have some time and all my colleagues in the government are making their best efforts to actually meet this target," Ohtaka said.

Executives at two automakers briefed on the matter said Japan has expressed concerns about signing a deal without assurances that Trump will refrain from imposing tariffs on Japanese automotive exports as he benefits from Japanese agricultural concessions.

These people, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed that the issue could delay the signing of a U.S.-Japan trade deal until subsequent weeks.

Details of the U.S.-Japan trade deal have not been disclosed, but people familiar with it say that it will provide U.S. farmers who have been battered by the U.S. trade war with China some relief through increased access to Japan, including for American beef and pork.

But some people say it will provide less than the access they would have received had the United States remained in the Trans-Pacific Partnership trade deal, which Trump pulled the United States out of on his third day in office in January 2017.

The deal also includes a modernization of digital trade rules, which is expected to reinforce the U.S. model of internet development, prohibiting cross-border taxation of e-commerce and data localization requirements.

Trump and Abe a year ago at the U.N. General Assembly agreed to discuss an arrangement that protects Japanese automakers from further tariffs while negotiations are under way.

The trade deal would not require congressional approval, using a trade law provision that allows the U.S. president to make executive agreements to mutually reduce tariffs with a foreign trading partner.

 

Related Stories

FILE - South Korean people chant slogans during an anti-Japan rally in Seoul, South Korea, Aug. 24, 2019.
East Asia Pacific
South Korea Removes Japan from Fast-Track Trade List
Tokyo's removal from Seoul's 'white list' latest chapter involving South Korea's lingering bitterness over Japanese colonial forces brutal occupation of Korea before and during World War II
Default Author Profile
By VOANews
Wed, 09/18/2019 - 08:51
President Donald Trump speaks to reporters before leaving the White House, Sept. 16, 2019, in Washington.
USA
Trump Says US Reaches Trade Deals with Japan, No Vote Needed
In a letter to US Congress released by the White House, president said that he intends to enter into agreements 'in the coming weeks' and was notifying lawmakers that tariff deal would be made under a trade law provision allowing him to make reciprocal tariff reductions by proclamation
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/16/2019 - 23:47
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo speaks during a press availability at the State Department in Washington, Aug. 7, 2019.
USA
Pompeo Looking Forward to Completed US-Japan Trade Deal at UN General Assembly
The US secretary of state says two countries have reached consensus on agricultural, digital and industrial issues
Default Author Profile
By Reuters
Mon, 09/09/2019 - 18:48
President Donald Trump speaks during a bilateral meeting with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah al-Sissi, left, at the G-7 summit in Biarritz, France, Monday, Aug. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
USA
Trump at G-7 Optimistic About Deals with China, Japan, Iran
The US president has been at odds with fellow leaders, but used a media encounter Monday to highlight signs of progress on his priorities
Patsy Widakuswara, Senior White House Correspondent
By Patsy Widakuswara
Mon, 08/26/2019 - 05:09
Default Author Profile
Written By
Reuters

1619-2019