USA

US Jobless Claims Hit a Pandemic Low as Hiring Strengthens

By Associated Press
August 19, 2021 09:40 AM
FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Schaumburg, Illinois, July 15, 2021.
FILE - A hiring sign is displayed at a retail store in Schaumburg, Illinois, July 15, 2021.

WASHINGTON - The number of people seeking unemployment benefits fell last week for a fourth straight time to a pandemic low, the latest sign that America's job market is rebounding from the pandemic recession as employers boost hiring to meet a surge in consumer demand.

The Labor Department reported Thursday that jobless claims fell by 29,000 to 348,000.

The weekly pace of applications for unemployment aid has fallen more or less steadily since topping 900,000 in early January. The dwindling number of first-time jobless claims has coincided with the widespread administering of vaccines, which has led businesses to reopen or expand their hours and drawn consumers back to shops, restaurants, airports and entertainment venues.  

Still, the number of applications remains high by historic standards: Before the pandemic tore through the economy in March 2020, the weekly pace amounted to around 220,000 a week. And now there is growing concern that the highly contagious delta variant could disrupt the economy's recovery from last year's brief but intense recession. Some economists have already begun to mark down their estimates for growth this quarter as some measures of economic activity, like air travel, have started to weaken.

Filings for unemployment benefits have traditionally been seen as a real-time measure of the job market's health. But their reliability has deteriorated during the pandemic. In many states, the weekly figures have been inflated by fraud and by multiple filings from unemployed Americans as they navigate bureaucratic hurdles to try to obtain benefits. Those complications help explain why the pace of applications remains comparatively high.

 

AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Europe

US Ships Pfizer Vaccine to Kosovo amid Delta Variant Surge

FILE - Airport personal unload the first batch of the AstraZeneca vaccines sent from the Covax facility, at Adem Jashari airport Pristina, Kosovo, March 28, 2021.
USA

Dozens of Homes Burn as California Wildfire Siege Continues 

Cal Fire Division Chief Carmel Barnhart inspects a property, Wednesday, Aug. 18, 2021, after the Caldor Fire burned through…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

Biden Says US Troops to Remain in Afghanistan Until All Americans are Evacuated 

FILE PHOTO: A Mine Resistant Ambush Protection vehicle, MRAP, is seen in Bagram U.S. air base, after American troops vacated it, in Parwan province
South & Central Asia

Afghanistan: What  We Know    

This screengrab taken from video from Pajhwok Afghan News shows Afghan people protesting over the reported removal of Afghan…
US Afghanistan Troop Withdrawal

As Taliban Take Over, US Governors Offer Afghans Refuge

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan delivers his annual State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature in Annapolis, Md…