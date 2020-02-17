USA

US Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Over Transgender Pronoun Dispute

By Associated Press
February 17, 2020 02:36 PM
Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 8, 2019, where justices have begun to hear arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in July of 2018.
PORTSMOUTH, OHIO - A judge dismissed a professor's lawsuit against a small, public university in Ohio that rebuked him for not addressing a transgender student using the student's preferred gender terms.
    
Nicholas Meriwether's federal lawsuit alleged that Shawnee State University officials violated his rights by compelling him to speak in a way that contradicts his Christian beliefs.
    
Schools officials contended that such language was part of his job responsibilities, not speech protected by the First Amendment, and that the case should be dismissed. U.S. District Judge Susan Dlott dismissed it last week, agreeing that the manner in which Meriwether addressed the student wasn't protected under the First Amendment.
    
A message seeking comment was left Monday for Alliance Defending Freedom, which represented Meriwether.
    
He had received a written warning for violating the school's nondiscrimination policy and unsuccessfully challenged his reprimand in a grievance process. Meriwether said he treated the student like “other biologically male students.”

AP logo
Written By
Associated Press

Protesters gather outside the Supreme Court in Washington, Oct. 8, 2019, where justices have begun to hear arguments in the first case of LGBT rights since the retirement of Supreme Court Justice Anthony Kennedy in July of 2018.
