US Judge Dismisses Trump's Lawsuit to Block Subpoena for Tax Records

By Reuters
August 20, 2020 11:03 AM
FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting in Washington, July 9, 2020. On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Trump seeking to block the release of eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
A U.S. judge on Thursday dismissed a lawsuit by President Donald Trump that sought to block enforcement of a grand jury subpoena for eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.

U.S. District Judge Victor Marrero said granting the relief Trump sought would be an "undue expansion" of presidential immunity.

Jay Sekulow, a lawyer for Trump, told Reuters the president would appeal the ruling and seek to delay enforcement of the subpoena.

The subpoena is related to an investigation by Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance. In a court filing last month, Vance said his investigation was tied to “alleged insurance and bank fraud by the Trump Organization and its officers,” among other things.

A spokesman for Vance declined comment.

Trump, who is campaigning for re-election in November, has fought efforts by lawmakers and prosecutors to obtain his tax records, which should shed light on his financial dealings. He has also defied decades of precedent as a presidential candidate by refusing to release tax returns.

 

