USA

US Judge Sanctions Trump-Allied Lawyers

By VOA News
August 26, 2021 01:59 AM
FILE - In this Friday, Oct. 4, 2019 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during the Young Black Leadership Summit at the…
FILE - In this Oct. 4, 2019, photo, President Donald Trump speaks at the White House in Washington.

A U.S. federal judge imposed financial penalties and other sanctions Wednesday against nine lawyers with ties to former U.S. President Donald Trump after ruling that their lawsuit challenging 2020 election results in the state of Michigan was a “historic and profound abuse of the judicial process.”

“It is one thing to take on the charge of vindicating rights associated with an allegedly fraudulent election,” U.S. District Court judge Linda Parker wrote. “It is another to take on the charge of deceiving a federal court and the American people into believing that rights were infringed, without regard to whether any laws or rights were in fact violated.”

The lawyers involved include Sidney Powell, Lin Wood, Emily Newman, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson, Scott Hagerstrom, Howard Kleinhendler, Gregory Rohl and Stefanie Lynn Junttila.

Parker ordered that the lawyers attend 12 hours of legal education and reimburse local officials in Michigan for the costs of defending the lawsuit.

The judge also said her ruling would be sent to every state bar and federal court where each lawyer practices for possible disciplinary action.

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press and Reuters.

Related Stories

FILE - Then-Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen holds a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington, Oct. 21, 2020.
USA
Ex-Justice Official Said to Have Been Pressured by Trump on Election
According to a US senator, former Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said that then-President Donald Trump directly pressured him to falsely assert that fraud investigations were casting doubt on Joe Biden's victory
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Sun, 08/08/2021 - 09:15 PM
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…
US Politics
Trump Urged Justice Officials to Declare Election 'Corrupt,' Notes Say
The notes of the Dec. 27 call were released by the Democratic-led House Oversight Committee
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 07:25 PM
FILE - President Donald Trump listens during a White House meeting in Washington, July 9, 2020. On Thursday, a federal judge dismissed a lawsuit by Trump seeking to block the release of eight years of his personal and corporate tax records.
US Politics
IRS Must Give Trump Tax Returns to Congress, Justice Department Says
During the Trump administration, then-Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he wouldn't turn over the tax returns because he concluded they were being sought by Democrats who control the House of Representatives for partisan reasons
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 06:58 PM
Former President Donald Trump acknowledges the crowd as he speaks at the North Carolina Republican Convention Saturday, June 5,…
USA
Trump Election Pressure Memo Disclosed; Lawmakers to Get His Tax Returns 
Notes taken by acting deputy attorney general in December paint damning picture of Trump as he sought to get Justice Department to intervene to try to upend his 2020 election loss
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 07/30/2021 - 04:09 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

Middle East

Biden, Bennett to Hold First White House Talks

Secretary of State Antony Blinken meets with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett at the Willard Hotel in Washington,…
USA

US Court Upholds Death Sentence for Church Shooter Dylann Roof

FILE PHOTO: Dylann Storm Roof appears by closed-circuit television at his bond hearing in Charleston
USA

Crews Struggle to Stop Fire Bearing Down on Lake Tahoe

Diane Nelson and her husband Rick, discuss the approaching Caldor Fire that threatens their home on Fallen Leaf Lake near South…
USA

Man Gets 6 Years in Prison in Michigan Governor Kidnap Plot

Gretchen Whitmer unveils a proposal to spend about $1 billion in federal pandemic rescue funding to boost the business climate…
South & Central Asia

US Lawmakers Push Biden to Evacuate USAGM Journalists, Families 

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan, Aug. 25, 2021.