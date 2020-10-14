USA

US Justice Department Accuses Melania Trump Book Author of Breaking Nondisclosure Pact

By Reuters
October 14, 2020 08:52 AM
Stephanie Winston Wolkoff headshot, former senior advisor to US First Lady Melania Trump, graphic element on gray
Justice Department lawyers said Author Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit to government review a draft of her book.

WASHINGTON - The U.S. Justice Department on Tuesday accused Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, author of a tell-all book about first lady Melania Trump, of breaking their nondisclosure agreement and asked a court to set aside profits from the book in a government trust.
 
In a complaint filed in U.S. District Court in Washington, Justice Department lawyers said Wolkoff, a former aide who fell out with the first lady, failed to submit to government review a draft of her book, "Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady," which offers an unflattering portrayal of President Donald Trump's wife.
 
 "The United States seeks to hold Ms. Wolkoff to her contractual and fiduciary obligations and to ensure that she is not unjustly enriched by her breach of the duties she freely assumed when she served as an adviser to the first lady," said a copy of the complaint seen by Reuters.
 
 The book was published six weeks ago.
 
 The complaint says Wolkoff and Mrs. Trump in August 2017 sealed a "Gratuitous Services Agreement" related to “nonpublic, privileged and/or confidential information” that she might obtain during her service under the agreement.
 
 "This was a contract with the United States and therefore enforceable by the United States," said Justice Department spokeswoman Kerri Kupec.

