USA

US Justice Department Promises Protection for Texas Abortion Seekers, Clinics

By VOA News
September 06, 2021 03:57 PM
FILE PHOTO: U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, D.C., U…
FILE - U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland attends a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington, June 25, 2021.

The U.S. Justice Department said Monday it would protect those seeking abortions in Texas after a restrictive and controversial state law had passed. 

Attorney General Merrick Garland said the Justice Department is still urgently looking to challenge a new Texas law that bans most abortions in the state. 

Last week, the U.S. Supreme Court refused to block the law after abortion rights supporters had urged the court to hear the case. 

Garland said in a statement that Washington would "protect those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services" under a federal law known as the Freedom of Access to Clinic Entrances Act. 

The law, commonly known as the FACE Act, protects those seeking abortions against threats or interference. 

"The department will provide support from federal law enforcement when an abortion clinic or reproductive health center is under attack," Garland said. "We will not tolerate violence against those seeking to obtain or provide reproductive health services, physical obstruction or property damage in violation of the FACE Act." 

Texas is among a dozen mostly Republican-led states that have enacted "heartbeat" abortion bans, which outlaw the procedure once the rhythmic contracting of fetal cardiac tissue can be detected, often at six weeks, and sometimes before a woman realizes she is pregnant. 

The Texas law is unusual in that it gives private citizens the power to enforce it by allowing them to sue abortion providers and anyone who "aids or abets" an abortion after six weeks. Those winning such lawsuits would be entitled to at least $10,000. 

The Texas law went into effect at the start of the day Wednesday, and even before the Supreme Court issued its order, supporters of the law praised the court for not blocking it. 

Some information for this report came from The Associated Press. 
 

Related Stories

In this Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, photograph, a sign for the car sharing service Lyft stands near a pickup zone outside the…
USA
US Companies Lash Out at Texas Voting, Abortion, Gun Law Changes
It's another sign of increased efforts by some firms to signal their commitment to social responsibility
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Fri, 09/03/2021 - 10:17 PM
A security guard opens the door to the Whole Women's Health Clinic in Fort Worth, Texas, Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021. A Texas law…
USA
US Supreme Court Allows Texas Law Banning Most Abortions
Justices suggested order likely isn't the last word on whether the law can stand because other challenges can still be brought
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Thu, 09/02/2021 - 06:53 AM
U.S. President Joe Biden hosts a virtual briefing on Hurricane Ida with FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell and governors and mayors from states and cities impacted by the storm, at the White House in Washington, Aug. 30, 2021.
USA
Biden Assails US Supreme Court Ruling on Texas Abortion Law
US leader says decision is 'unprecedented assault' on five-decade-old constitutional right to abortion in the United States
Ken Bredemeier
By Ken Bredemeier
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 04:07 PM
FILE - In this May 5, 2021, file photo, Texas state Rep. Donna Howard, D-Austin, center at lectern, stands with fellow…
USA
Texas Six-week Abortion Ban Takes Effect
Abortion rights groups say 85%-90% of abortions in Texas are obtained after six weeks of pregnancy
Reuters logo
By Reuters
Wed, 09/01/2021 - 04:01 AM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

South Lake Tahoe Residents Can Return as Fire Threat Eases

Two firefighters from Cosumnes Fire Department carry water hoses while holding a fire line to keep the Caldor Fire from…
USA

Afghan Evacuees Face Complex Immigration Road in US

FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, file photo, Army Pfc. Kimberly Hernandez gives a high-five to a girl evacuated from Kabul…
USA

Native American Pastor Seeks White House Apology for Historic Abuses

Remains of Gate Indian Boarding School, Genoa, Nebraska
USA

US: Four Americans Leave Afghanistan by Land

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken (R) is welcomed upon his arrival by MFA Director of Protocol Ambassador Ibrahim Fakhro (L)…
COVID-19 Pandemic

Hospitals in Crisis in Mississippi, the Least Vaccinated US State

Anne Sinclair, a pediatric emergency room nurse at the University of Mississippi Medical Center, in Jackson, stands in the middle of the filled ambulance bay, Aug. 25, 2021.