USA

US Lawmakers Likely Exposed to Coronavirus During Riot Lockdown, Official Warns

By VOA News
January 10, 2021 03:13 PM
Members of Congress prepare to evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
Members of Congress prepare to evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.

U.S. lawmakers who were in lockdown when a violent mob breached security at the Capitol last week likely have been exposed to the coronavirus, Congress’ attending physician warned Sunday.
 
“On Wednesday January 6, many members of the House community were in protective isolation in a room located in a large committee hearing space,” Dr. Brian Monahan wrote in an email to lawmakers.
 
“The time in this room was several hours for some and briefer for others. During this time, individuals may have been exposed to another occupant with coronavirus infection.”

Monahan didn’t specify how many members were in the room or who, if anyone, from the room is known to have tested positive.
 
Many lawmakers and staff have expressed outrage as images surfaced of Republican members of Congress not wearing masks during the lockdown.
 
On Wednesday afternoon, hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump, angry over his loss to Joe Biden in the Nov. 3 election, forced their way into the building that contains the House and Senate while lawmakers were meeting in a joint session to certify Biden’s victory.
 
Many photos show rioters not wearing masks.  
 

VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Lawmakers Likely Exposed to Coronavirus During Riot Lockdown, Official Warns

Members of Congress prepare to evacuate the floor as protesters try to break into the House Chamber at the U.S. Capitol, in Washington, Jan. 6, 2021.
2020 USA Votes

White House Pushed Top Federal Prosecutor in Atlanta to Resign, Paper Says

U.S. Attorney Byung J. "BJay" Pak is seen following a news conference on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019, in Atlanta. Pak announced a 12…
Silicon Valley & Technology

Apple, Amazon Suspend Parler Social Network from App Store, Web Hosting Service

This illustration picture shows social media application logo from Parler displayed on a smartphone in Arlington, Virginia on…
2020 USA Votes

US House Democrats Push for Trump's Impeachment

FILE - An American flag flies above the White House in Washington, Jan. 9, 2021.
2020 USA Votes

Pro-Trump State Lawmaker Resigns After Riot; More Arrests Announced

Supporters of President Donald Trump enter the U.S. Capitol, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington, D.C.