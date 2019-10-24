USA

US Lawmakers Pay Tribute to Late Colleague Cummings

By VOA News
Updated October 24, 2019 02:21 PM
The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is seen during a memorial service for the late congressman at the Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.
The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is seen during a memorial service for the late congressman at the Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.

U.S. congressional leaders and colleagues paid tribute to Congressman Elijah Cummings Thursday as his body laid in state at the U.S. Capitol.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and other congressional leaders joined family members to remember Cummings at an arrival ceremony in National Statuary Hall.

“Elijah was truly a master of the House. He respected its history, and in it, he helped shape America’s future,” Pelosi said of her fellow Democrat and Baltimore native. “I have called him our ‘North Star,’ our guide to a better future for our children.”

McConnell, a Republican, touted Cummings as a passionate champion of his beloved city and its majority African American population.

“Elijah Cummings did not just represent Baltimore, he embodied it. He celebrated its victories, sought to advocate for its needs, and worked to heal its wounds,” McConnell said.

Congresswoman Karen Bass, chair of the Congressional Black Caucus, said Cummings was a “quiet giant,” a revered caucus member whose words were held in high regard.

“He pulled no punches,” Bass declared. “He was authentic to the core and a champion of our democracy.”

Cummings is the first African American legislator to lie in state at the Capitol, a tribute awarded only to presidents, military leaders and a few dozen other of America’s most distinguished citizens throughout the country’s history.

The public also got the chance to pay respects to Cummings later in the day in Statuary Hall.

His black casket with silver trimming was brought to Statuary Hall one day after constituents and other well-wishers praised him as his body lay in repose at Morgan State University, a historically black research university in Baltimore.

The Maryland congressman and civil rights advocate died Oct. 17 at age 68 from long-standing health issues.

As a tribute to Cummings, no votes were scheduled Thursday in the House.

A wake and funeral are planned Friday at New Psalmist Baptist Church in Baltimore, where the lawmaker worshipped for nearly four decades. Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton will be among the speakers.

Cummings was the son of sharecroppers who became a lawyer and an elected official.

He became one of the Democratic Party’s most powerful figures at a time of increasingly deep political divisions in the country.

As chairman of the House Oversight Committee, Cummings led one of one of several House committees conducting an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
 

Related Stories

Masonic guards stand near the casket of the late U.S. Rep. Elijah Cummings during a viewing service at Morgan State University, Oct. 23, 2019, in Baltimore.
US Politics
Mourners, Constituents Pay Tribute to US Rep. Cummings
During an evening ceremony at Morgan State University, US Sen. Ben Cardin of Maryland told hundreds of people that 'America has lost the champion for social justice'
AP logo
By Associated Press
Wed, 10/23/2019 - 17:56
FILE - In this Aug. 7, 2019, file photo, Rep. Elijah Cummings, D-Md., speaks during a luncheon at the National Press Club in…
USA
Powerful Democratic Congressman Elijah Cummings Dead at 68
The congressman died early Thursday at Johns Hopkins Hospital from complications from longstanding health challenges, his congressional office said
AP logo
By Associated Press
Thu, 10/17/2019 - 05:23
VOA logo
Written By
VOA News

Special Section

1619-2019

Child Marriage

USA

US Lawmakers Pay Tribute to Late Colleague Cummings

The flag-draped casket of Rep. Elijah Cummings is seen during a memorial service for the late congressman at the Capitol, in Washington, Oct. 24, 2019.
USA

Trump Again Attacks Fed, Says Central Bank 'Derelict in Its Duties'

Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell, during the plenary of the International Monetary and Financial Committee (IMFC)…
USA

White House: Trump 'Very Supportive' of Republicans' Impeachment Protest

U.S. House Republicans speak to reporters after Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense Laura Cooper arrived to testify
USA

Craigslist Founder Donates to Group Fighting Fake News

FILE - Craig Newmark attend the 12th annual Stand Up For Heroes benefit red carpet at the Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York, Nov. 5, 2018.
USA

GOP Stands by Trump, Gingerly, After Diplomat's Testimony

Former Ambassador William Taylor leaves a closed door meeting after testifying as part of the House impeachment inquiry into…