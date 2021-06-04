USA

US Marshals: 1 Man Shot Dead During Arrest Attempt in Minneapolis

By Associated Press
June 04, 2021 02:02 AM
MINNEAPOLIS, MN - JUNE 03: A medical examiner arrives at a scene where a person was killed during an arrest attempt on June 3,…
A medical examiner arrives at a scene where a man was killed during an arrest attempt on June 3, 2021, in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - A man was killed Thursday when authorities who were part of a task force that included U.S. Marshals opened fire in Minneapolis' Uptown neighborhood, the U.S. Marshals said. Officials say the man had a handgun.

The shooting happened shortly after 2 p.m. Thursday. The U.S. Marshals said preliminary information indicates task force members were attempting to arrest a man wanted on a state warrant for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The man, who was in a parked car, didn't comply with law enforcement and “produced a handgun resulting in task force members firing upon the subject,” the U.S. Marshals said in a statement. Task force members attempted life-saving measures, but he died at the scene, they said.

It was not clear how many law enforcement officers fired their weapons. A spokesperson with the U.S. Marshals said the U.S. Marshals leads the task force, which is comprised of several agencies. Other agencies with personnel on the scene at the time of the shooting include sheriff's offices from Hennepin, Anoka and Ramsey counties, the Minnesota Department of Corrections and the Department of Homeland Security.

The U.S. Marshals said a female who was in the vehicle was treated for minor injuries due to glass debris.

Few other details were provided. The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms both tweeted that they were responding to help investigate. The Marshals said the state BCA is leading the investigation.

The Minneapolis Police Department said it was not involved in the incident.

A small crowd had gathered in the area in a city that has been on edge since the deaths of George Floyd, a Black man who died last year after he was pinned to the ground by Minneapolis officers, and Daunte Wright, a Black motorist who was fatally shot in April by an officer in the nearby suburb of Brooklyn Park.

Former Minneapolis Officer Derek Chauvin has been convicted of murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death, and three other officers await trial on aiding and abetting charges. Former Brooklyn Park Officer Kim Potter is charged with manslaughter in Wright's death.

While some members of the crowd shouted expletives at the police on Thursday, overall the crowd remained peaceful.

According to the Star Tribune newspaper, an aerial view of the top level of the parking ramp where Thursday's shooting reportedly occurred showed a silver sport utility vehicle with a shattered back window. It was surrounded by many other vehicles near a white pop-up tent. Several officers were nearby and in a glass-enclosed stairwell.

Related Stories

A makeshift memorial is seen at the site where Daunte Wright was killed a day after he was laid to rest, April 23, 2021, in Brooklyn Center, Minn. The 20-year-old Wright was killed by then-Brooklyn Center police officer Kim Potter during a traffic stop.
Race in America
Minneapolis Suburb Where Officer Killed Black Motorist OKs Path to Policing Changes
The Brooklyn Center City Council voted 4-1 Saturday for a resolution to create new divisions of unarmed civilian employees to handle non-moving traffic violations and respond to mental health crises
AP logo
By Associated Press
Sun, 05/16/2021 - 07:25 PM
George Floyd Remembered in Minneapolis After Chauvin’s Guilty Verdict
00:02:16
USA
Minneapolis Friends, Neighbors Share Memories of Floyd
Those who knew him intimately welcomed Derek Chauvin's conviction but continue to mourn the loss of their friend
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Thu, 04/22/2021 - 03:17 PM
People react after the verdict in the trial of former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin, found guilty.
00:02:14
Race in America
In Minneapolis, Celebrations, Relief After Chauvin Guilty Verdict
Minneapolis residents take to streets to celebrate conviction
Esha Sarai
By Esha Sarai
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 12:21 AM
Attorney General Merrick Garland speaks about a jury's verdict in the case against former Minneapolis Police Officer.
USA
Justice Department Launches Probe Into Policing Practices in Minneapolis 
Investigation announced after former Officer Derek Chauvin is found guilty in George Floyd's death
Masood Farivar
By Masood Farivar
Wed, 04/21/2021 - 10:30 AM
AP logo
By
Associated Press

More Coverage

More U.S. News

US Politics

Pence: I'll Likely Never See Eye to Eye with Trump on Jan. 6

Former Vice President Mike Pence speaks at the annual Hillsborough County NH GOP Lincoln-Reagan Dinner, Thursday, June 3, 2021,…
VOA News on China

US Says Stands with 'Brave' Chinese Activists on Tiananmen Anniversary

A policemen is silhouetted as he stands watch visitors walk near Tiananmen Gate on the eve of the June 4 anniversary in Beijing…
USA

Justice Department Looking Into Postmaster General Over Fundraising

FILE - In this Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy testifies during a House Oversight and Reform…
USA

Biden Expands List of Sanctioned Chinese Firms

FILE - In this Oct. 31, 2019, filer photo, a man uses his smartphone as he stands near a billboard for Chinese technology firm…
USA

US Traffic Deaths Soar to 38,680 in 2020; Highest Yearly Total Since 2007

FILE PHOTO: Travelers are stuck in a traffic jam as people hit the road before the busy Thanksgiving Day weekend in Chicago, Illinois