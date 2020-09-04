USA

US Mayor Suspends 7 Police Officers in Black Man’s Death

By VOA News
September 04, 2020 04:32 AM
Protesters kneel in front of police officers outside the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020…
Protesters kneel in front of police officers outside the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Sept. 3, 2020.

The mayor of Rochester, in the U.S. state of New York, has suspended seven police officers in connection with the suffocation death of an African American man apprehended in March.

Mayor Lovely Warren suspended the officers Thursday. The victim, Daniel Prude, can be seen in video taken by an officer’s body camera completely naked as he sat on the ground in a light snow with his hands cuffed behind him.

Warren said the police had misled her for months about the circumstances surrounding Prude’s death. She said Police Chief La’Ron Singletary had led her to believe that Prude’s death was the result of a drug overdose. The mayor said the video was “entirely different” from the chief’s depiction.

Singletary has denied a cover-up.

The video was released Wednesday because the Prude family had submitted a public records request.

The U.S. has been roiled by protests because of a series of deaths of African American men and women in police custody.

Prude had been having mental health issues. He lived in Chicago but was visiting his brother in Rochester. His brother, Joe, had him admitted to a hospital for an evaluation hours before the police encounter. After his release from the hospital, he went back to his brother’s house where he once again began displaying erratic behavior and left.

The few clothes he had on when he left the house were gone by the time the police encountered him, after receiving calls from his brother and other people.

The police say once they restrained Prude, he began to spit, and so they placed a spit sock over his head, a hood that covered his head and prevented Prude from spitting on the police.

Prude immediately asked for the hood to be removed and asked for a gun. When he tried to get off the ground, police were seen in the video rushing to him and pushing his face into the ground. Eventually, his pleas to remove the hood stopped. When police asked him a question, there was no reply. He died seven days later when he was taken off life support.

Mayor Warren said Prude “was failed by the police department, our mental health care system, our society, and he was failed by me.”

The medical examiner ruled Prude’s death a homicide caused by “complications of asphyxia in the setting of physical restraint.”

New York Attorney General Letitia James is investigating the case.

Related Stories

Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.
USA
Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says
Michael Reinoehl was killed during an encounter in Lacey, southwest of Seattle, Washington, according to the report
AP logo
By Associated Press
Fri, 09/04/2020 - 12:42 AM
Democratic U.S. presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks about safely reopening schools amid the…
2020 USA Votes
Biden Meets Relatives of Black Man Shot by Police in Wisconsin
Visits by Trump and Biden to Wisconsin city torn by civil unrest underscore political importance of US reckoning on racial issues
VOA logo
By VOA News
Thu, 09/03/2020 - 07:29 PM
Protesters clash with deputies of the Los Angeles Sheriff's Department during protests following the death of Dijon Kizzee, Aug. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles, California.
Race in America
US Police Officers Shoot, Kill Black Man After Bicycle Stop
Sheriff’s Lt. Brandon Dean told reporters it was unclear if the cyclist was reaching for the gun when he was shot
VOA logo
By VOA News
Tue, 09/01/2020 - 02:30 PM
Latest US Police Shooting Renews Calls for Police Reform
00:01:57
Race in America
Latest US Police Shooting Renews Calls for Police Reform
Demonstrators demand justice after police shoot a Black man in the back in Kenosha, Wisconsin
VOA Journalist Arash Arabasadi
By Arash Arabasadi
Sun, 08/30/2020 - 10:57 PM
VOA logo
By
VOA News

More Coverage

More U.S. News

USA

US Mayor Suspends 7 Police Officers in Black Man’s Death

Protesters kneel in front of police officers outside the Public Safety Building in Rochester, N.Y., Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020…
2020 USA Votes

US Senate Races Tighten as Campaigns Near Home Stretch

2020 USA Votes

Trump Denies Report That He Spoke Disparagingly of US War Dead

President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Arnold Palmer Regional Airport, Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020, in Latrobe,…
2020 USA Votes

‘Follow Your Vote,’ Trump Tells Mail-in Ballot Voters

President Donald Trump talks with reporters at Andrews Air Force Base after attending a campaign rally in Latrobe, Pa.,…
USA

Police Kill Suspect in Fatal Portland Shooting During Arrest, Source Says

Police officers help remove the the body of a man who was shot dead amid weekend clashes in Portland, Ore.