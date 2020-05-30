USA

US Military Units Put on Four-hour Standby Amid Minnesota Unrest

By Reuters
May 30, 2020 03:04 PM
FILE - Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC.
FILE - Pentagon is seen from an airplane over Washington, DC.

WASHINGTON - In an extraordinary move, the Pentagon on Saturday said it put military units on a four-hour recall status to be ready if requested by Minnesota's governor amid civil unrest following the killing of a black man by a white Minneapolis police officer.

It was unclear when the U.S. military last invoked such a short timeline to potentially recall U.S. troops, something it might do for contingencies such as natural disasters.

"At this time there is no request by the Governor of Minnesota for Title 10 forces to support the Minnesota National Guard or state law enforcement," the Pentagon said in a statement.

