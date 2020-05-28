US: Murder Suspect Arrested After 6-day, 4 State Manhunt

Police in the eastern U.S. state of Maryland, along with federal agents, captured a college student Wednesday who had been sought as a suspect in a crime spree including two slayings in Connecticut.

Peter Manfredonia was wanted in the machete killing Friday of a man and the wounding of another man in Willington, Connecticut. He is also suspected in the shooting death of a male acquaintance in Derby, Connecticut, and the abduction of the acquaintance’s girlfriend.

The Connecticut State Police, which led the investigation, says the 23-year-old Manfredonia was arrested at a truck stop near Hagerstown, Maryland. He had been the subject of a six-day search involving several police agencies and the FBI. Officials say he was apprehended without incident.

At a news briefing, Connecticut State Police Spokeswoman Christine Jeltema said Manfredonia could face both state and federal charges.

Police say the investigation began Friday when Manfredonia, a senior at the University of Connecticut, allegedly attacked two men in Willington, killing 62-year-old Theodore Demers, and wounding the unidentified second victim.

Authorities say Manfredonia then went to another man’s home, held him hostage, stole his guns and truck and drove about 110 kilometers southwest to Derby, Connecticut.

In Derby Sunday, police found Manfredonia’s high school friend, Nicholas Eisele, 23, shot to death in his home. They believe Manfredonia then forced Eisele’s girlfriend into her car and fled the state. The woman was found unharmed Monday with her car at a rest stop near Columbia, New Jersey.

Police say Manfredonia traveled across the state of Pennsylvania before finally being arrested in Hagerstown Wednesday. They say a gun that police believe was used in the slaying of Eisele was recovered near where Manfredonia was taken into custody.

Authorities have not offered a possible motive for the crimes. A lawyer for Manfredonia’s family said he has a history of mental illness.